Fort Worth Police Shooting Reported Near Berry Street

Fort Worth police have confirmed that they are responding to an “officer-involved shooting.” Social media posts indicated that a teenager was shot and killed, but there has not been official confirmation of that information.

“PIO en route to the officer involved shooting – staging area is E. Berry @ Dillard St. #Media,” Fort Worth police wrote on the evening of June 9, 2019. The PIO refers to the public information officer who deals with the news media. Police had not made any other statement.

PIO en route to the officer involved shooting – staging area is E. Berry @ Dillard St. #Media — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2019

However, video circulated on Facebook Live that showed the shooting aftermath. The settings were quickly privatized or it was deleted, however. It showed crowds of people milling around with multiple squad cars at the shooting scene.

A Dallas Fort Worth scanner site wrote on Twitter, “Officer Involved Shooting (Fort Worth) Fort Worth PD working an officer involved shooting near the 5200 block of E Berry Street. No other official details. Avoid this area.”

People on social media also claimed that a teenager was unarmed when shot, but, again, this information had not been confirmed by authorities. Information on social media can be wrong in early stages of fast-breaking situations.

Another unarmed black teen shot to death in a vehicle. Multiple witnesses. Dozens of upset citizens on the scene. Another day another copy gets away with MURDER @NBCDFW @FOX4 @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/A7Fr9T7aMB — MMLV (@T19608674) June 9, 2019

Photos showed crowds gathering at the scene.

Another unarmed black teen killed for sitting in there car on e berry St 5200 block off 820 fort Worth @nbcdfw @fox4 @cbsdfw pic.twitter.com/le8tE8Bfgv — MMLV (@T19608674) June 9, 2019

This post will be updated as more information is learned about the Fort Worth police shooting.