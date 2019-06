Frayser riots erupted after a large crowd gathered on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 7 p.m. local time, officials said. Officials have not released any details on the shooting.

A local reporter, Luke Jones with WREG-TV, captured a video of a man smashing a squad car with a chair.

Watch: