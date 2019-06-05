Georgia Clark: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgia Clark is the Fort Worth, Texas woman who lost her teaching job after a series of tweets about immigration. Clark tweeted at President Trump, urging him to do something about what she called the “illegal students” who, she said, had “taken over” the school where she worked. One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to end Georgia Clark’s contract. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Clark Admitted the Tweets Were Hers but Said She Thought She Was Sending Private Messages to the President

Clark tweeted out a series of messages to President Trump in May. “Mr President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one of the tweets from May 17 said. Another tweet read, “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated.” Clark has since deleted her Twitter account, @Rebecca1939.

She said afterward that she had thought she was sending private messages to the president and that she never meant to broadcast her immigration views to the world. Her tweets angered parents and students at the school, with parents calling her “cruel” and asking why she had been allowed to stay in her job for so long.

2. Clark Was Already Being Investigated for Alleged Derogatory Remarks & Is Accused of Asking Students to Show Her Their Papers

According to a review, obtained by the Washington Post, Clark had a long history of complaints against her. She is accused of asking students to show her proof of their legal status. In May, when a student in her class asked her permission to go to the bathroom, she told the student to “show me your papers that are saying you are legal,” according to a student in the class. Another student confirmed the story. Clark denies ever saying that. She allegedly made that remark on May 17, the same day she was tweeting at the president and asking for help dealing with the “illegal students” at the school.

She is also accused of kicking a student, although the report notes that the kick was not “malicious.”

3. Clark Is an English Teacher Who Has Worked in the School District Since 1998

Clark is an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School. She started working in the Fort Worth school district in 1998. On Tuesday evening, the school board voted unanimously to end her contract, after a series of tweets surfaced in which she was asking President Trump or help in dealing with “illegal students” at her school. She has since deleted her twitter account.

One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

4. Clark Was Disciplined in 2013 After She Called a Group of Students ‘Little Mexico’

An internal report uncovered by the Washington Post reveals that Clark has been in trouble for making racist comments in the past. In 2013, she was disciplined after she referred to a group of students as “little Mexico.” She also called one student “white bread.” Clark allegedly segregated her classroom based on her students’ race, ordering the white and African American students to sit on one side, while Mexican American students sat on the other.

In May 2019, Clark allegedly told a student to show her proof of legal status when the student asked to use the bathroom. Clark denies this, although two students claim that the conversation took place.

5. Some Parents in the School District Are Asking Why Clark Was Allowed to Teach for So Many Years

On May 29 Kent Scribner, the head of the Fort Worth Independent School Board, put up a Facebook post in which he tried to reassure parents angered by Clark’s tweets. Scribner wrote,

“In the past 24 hours, there has been much talk in the news and on the Internet about the use of social media by our staff. Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect. As we conclude the school year this Friday, please know we take this promise very seriously and your child’s safety and well-being are always our number-one priority.”

Some parents commented on the post by asked Scribner why Clark had been allowed ot keep her job for so many years — even though she had multiple complaints filed against her. One social media user wrote, “The whole situation already broke my heart for the students who were sitting in her classroom this year, reading the hateful messages she was spewing on social media. But to discover how many others are speaking out about the emotional abuse they endured from this same “educator” – some from decades ago! – is simply soul crushing.”