Google Troubles: YouTube, Gmail, & Snapchat Down in US & Europe

It appears that Gmail, YouTube and Snapchat are down. Worse, it appears that Google is having major problems overall. Things are wonky at best and completely down at worst. And it’s been an hour as the outage appears to have begun just before 3 p.m. p.m.EDT.
Reports from users in Houston, Toronto, Italy, Germany, and New York are reporting outages.
“Google Down here in NY, Youtube issues, sign on, and gmail as well, earlier around 3:20 google search stopped as well.”
A statement from Google reads: “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 6/2/19, 5:51 PM EST detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”
“Google is having issues since 2:57 PM ED,” the post read on Down Detector. “Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments.”
People are leaving comments. Lots of them.
When YouTube Crashes, People Freak Out
Gmail being down is problematic, but YouTube?
So far, the outage for YouTube at least appears to be confined to the East Coast of the U.S. YouTube says it’s aware of the outage and is working on it.
The reaction on Twitter:
The Problem May be Bigger Than YouTube & Gmail
And while for YouTubers and fans, the channel being out is a drag, and may be costing people money, Google appears to being having major issues right now itself.
From the support site, comments include:
“GA360 down for me as well as Google My Business giving Server Error 500”
“Google/Alphabet please stop using Huawei network equipment.”
“my mesh network won’t work either!!!! why does Google belng down remotely affect my effing local network geezee those spies can’t just let anything work without their connecting to it….have had server 500 errors on multiple Google apps all afternoon. Just when I’m pushing my boss to migrate to gsuite and voice for our operations…sigh.”