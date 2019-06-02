Google Troubles: YouTube, Gmail, & Snapchat Down in US & Europe

It appears that Gmail, YouTube and Snapchat are down. Worse, it appears that Google is having major problems overall. Things are wonky at best and completely down at worst. And it’s been an hour as the outage appears to have begun just before 3 p.m. p.m.EDT.

Reports from users in Houston, Toronto, Italy, Germany, and New York are reporting outages.

“Google Down here in NY, Youtube issues, sign on, and gmail as well, earlier around 3:20 google search stopped as well.”

A statement from Google reads: “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 6/2/19, 5:51 PM EST detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

Looks like Google and YouTube are down for a huge part of the US and now parts of Europe. Apparently there is a problem with their main servers. Also expect outages with Snapchat and instagram. pic.twitter.com/ndNaAJgSIR — Freiheit News (@Freihet2018) June 2, 2019

“Google is having issues since 2:57 PM ED,” the post read on Down Detector. “Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments.”

People are leaving comments. Lots of them.

When YouTube Crashes, People Freak Out

The once a month trend of Youtube going down continues pic.twitter.com/VCoo7LatIe — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) June 2, 2019

Gmail being down is problematic, but YouTube?

So far, the outage for YouTube at least appears to be confined to the East Coast of the U.S. YouTube says it’s aware of the outage and is working on it.

We're receiving reports that YoutubeTV and Youtube on PC is down. We apologize for the inconvenience. Abbreviating subscriber counts will be our main priority for now. Does this help? Keep us posted. pic.twitter.com/xXIF8rjkd6 — Team Youtube (@TeamYoutubeNew) June 2, 2019

The reaction on Twitter:

Some of your beloved apps have run into issues. I'll briefly go over which ones. – Discord is working. All bots are down.

– Gmail is completely down, along with all related Google services. No ETA on a fix for either, will keep you updated. ✨ — Jess ❤️ #nRJess? (@Lightaker_) June 2, 2019

Fuck YouTube is down,,that means I have no other option than to actually do my school work 🤡 #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/O14EWSrLgp — 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬,,𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 (@LLLIII_NNNAAA) June 2, 2019

same n youtube is down too — gloria sees ari in 13 days 🤩🥺 (@emmanuelratcron) June 2, 2019

Get home, fire up the computer to get my e-mail, ang Gmail is down. And I'm seeing that youtube is down too. Check online and… ooo… oohhh this is not good… pic.twitter.com/NShxc18DDh — 🐯 🆃🆈🅶🅴🆁 (@TygerWDR) June 2, 2019

That one time I’m actually going to workout and YouTube is down. Now I cant even follow the workout videos because it’s not loading. Omg pic.twitter.com/AVo5G0EkyE — 𝘈𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 | sɪɴɢᴜʟᴀʀɪᴛʏ (@xmolktae) June 2, 2019

YouTube down for anyone else? Can't sign in or anything 💀 @TeamYouTube pic.twitter.com/BrbEBMEOzb — Milo 🔜 @ E3 (@MrRoflWaffles) June 2, 2019

YouTube is down on the East Coast apparently. pic.twitter.com/VLgpBpLbwT — King of Trash (@The_KingOfTrash) June 2, 2019

The Problem May be Bigger Than YouTube & Gmail

The Cloud is great. Until it stops working. Then everyone is simultaneously screwed. Thanks Google pic.twitter.com/x36oW6AjuO — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) June 2, 2019

And while for YouTubers and fans, the channel being out is a drag, and may be costing people money, Google appears to being having major issues right now itself.

From the support site, comments include:

“GA360 down for me as well as Google My Business giving Server Error 500”

“Google/Alphabet please stop using Huawei network equipment.”

“my mesh network won’t work either!!!! why does Google belng down remotely affect my effing local network geezee those spies can’t just let anything work without their connecting to it….have had server 500 errors on multiple Google apps all afternoon. Just when I’m pushing my boss to migrate to gsuite and voice for our operations…sigh.”