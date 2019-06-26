Houston Woman, 30, Shoots & Kills Armed Man During Home Invasion

Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Texas Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to a house on Rockcliff Drive in Houston. There, they found an armed and masked intruder dead. And the resident, a 30-year-old woman, who had shot him.

Police said the woman was cleaning in her home when she heard what she first thought was a gunshot but was instead the sound of breaking glass; someone was breaking into her home. She retrieved a gun and hid in a closet. Once inside through the broken window, the suspect opened the closet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said, and the woman shot the suspect with a single shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene

Via a series of tweets, the HCSO and Gonzalez detailed the series of events.

“Home Invasion/Shooting: @HCSOTexas units responded to 9200 blk of Rockcliff in reference to a male breaking into a home and the homeowner shooting the male. The alleged intruder was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators and I are enroute. #HouNews

“Homicide investigators are en route to a home in the 9200 block of Rockcliff Drive, where a resident reports a possible intruder has been shot to death. Updates will be given from the scene.”

Rockcliff St shooting: adult female was alone inside her home when a masked intruder broke into her home. The female retrieved a pistol & hid in a closet. The intruder walked into closet and was met by a single gunshot. The intruder was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Gonzalez said that the suspect was wearing a mask and gloves.

Not long after, Gonzales tweeted the suspect was armed.

“Rockcliff Street shooting: investigation has revealed that the intruder was armed with a pistol.”

Gonzalez praised the homeowner for her “bravery.”

“We’re glad she’s OK. It’s a homeowner protecting her property,” Gonzalez said.

Though he added that the case is under investigation and the findings will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

Neither the suspect nor the woman were identified at the time this post was published.