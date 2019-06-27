How Long Is the Democratic Debate on June 27? When Does It End?

Tonight is the second in a two-part series of Democratic debates on NBC. Then we’ll have to wait until July to see the debates again. So just how long is tonight’s debate? When can you expect it to end? Read on for more details.

Tonight’s debate, airing on June 27, 2019, will last from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central.) That means the debate is two hours long (practically the length of a feature movie, not including commercials.)

If you’re having a watch party, then you’ll definitely want to put aside some extra time for your guests. Might as well think of it as a movie night in terms of how long people are going to be visiting tonight.

In fact, you might want to ask your guests to stay a little longer so you can watch all the after shows. Most major news stations will have some type of recap or political analysis of tonight’s debate after the debate has ended.

For example, after tonight’s debate Chris Christie, Carly Zakin, and Danielle Weisberg will be appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Kate McKinnon will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

You can also watch Howard Dean (a former presidential candidate on the Democratic side) on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah after tonight’s debate.

You can catch a number of YouTube personalities also hosting after-shows. For example, you can tune into The Young Turks to see their analysis of the debate on YouTube.

The lineup for tonight’s debate includes Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

The second debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and Jose Diaz-Balart.

You won’t be seeing Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, Wayne Messam, and Mike Gravel at the debate tonight because they didn’t qualify. Bullock, however, has qualified for the second set of Democratic debates. He is planning to host his own televised town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire before the debates, Politico reported.