How to Help Virginia Beach in Aftermath of Mass Shooting

The city of Virginia Beach is in mourning after 12 were killed in a mass shooting on May 31. Several others were injured and remain hospitalized.

The world has reached out to ask how people can help.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘We’ve Had an Outpouring of Support From Around the World …Here Are Ways You Can Support Us During This Difficult Time’

On its website, the City of Virginia Beach said it has received support from around the world with many asking what they can do to help.

The city responded.

“We’ve had an outpouring of support from around the world. People have been reaching out to us asking if they can volunteer or donate. We sincerely appreciate the thoughtful offers. Here are ways you can support us at this time. Thank you!”

How to Volunteer to Help Virginia Beach

If you are interested in volunteering in any capacity to assist the City of Virginia Beach in the aftermath of the tragedy that occurred on Friday, May 31, we are coordinating that effort through VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads.

Volunteers are needed through June 15.

“We ask that volunteers do not self deploy and remain at home until they are contacted and given instructions.. Please be sure that you have filled out a complete profile on VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads website so that we can properly contact you should you be needed.”

The Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund Has Been Established to Help Victims’ Families & the City

The city says, “For any citizens interested in offering monetary support during this time, please consider visiting the United Way of Virginia Beach to make a donation.

“Virginia Beach has asked United Way to be their partner on this response. 100% of the funds raised will go to the victims affected by this senseless tragedy in our community. Please note, because these funds will be going directly to individuals, donations made are not tax deductible. Thank you in advance for your support.

Click here to donate.

People may also make a donation by texting the keyword VABEACH to 41444.

