I-94 & Highway 67 Shut Down in Waukesha County: Report

Reports of shots fired and an armed suspect, possibly with a hostage have caused a major highway shutdown in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, according to alerts sent to residents.

Milwaukee and Waukesha County Fire Scanner posted, “AVOID THE AREA OF AURORA SUMMIT/I-94 and Highway 67. Hospital is on lockdown, freeway is shut down so PD can set up and block suspects in. Reports of possible shots fired/armed suspects. Avoid the area so law enforcement can set up and do their job and EMS can have egress if necessary. Medevac humvees, negotiator, and Bearcats responding. No fly zone being set up.”

This is outside of the hospital (Aurora Summit), pursuit ended in shots fired, with a possible hostage inside the vehicle.”

Huge #SWATTEAM freeway shutdown has been in place for past couple of hours on I-94 and HWAY 67 in #Oconomowoc. #Wisconsin. Many police vehicles on the scene. Officers in full armored gear. Report that shots have been fired. Few other details on what happened, @WISN12News says. — Catherine Catalane (@CCCatalane) June 4, 2019

A nearby hospital, Aurora Summit Medical Center, is on lockdown, reports say.

BREAKING: Police are advising people to avoid the area of I-94 and Highway 67. Aurora Medical Center in Summit is on lockdown. https://t.co/ZoeazoZdLa — Lake Country Now (@LakeCountryPubs) June 4, 2019

I-94 is a major interstate that runs from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Madison, Wisconsin.