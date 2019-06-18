Ineza McClinton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ineza McClinton, 44, has been identified as the woman who police said “intentionally” drove her car into the Kalamzaoo River late Monday night.

She had her twin 9-year-old daughters inside thee car that plunged into the river in the southern Michigan city.

The bodies of McClinton and her twin daughters, Angel and Faith, were recovered late last night and Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the tragic incident as a murder-suicide.

Family confirms to @WOODTV the identities of the mother and the two twin daughters who died in the Kalamazoo River. Ineza McClinton with daughters Faith and Angel. pic.twitter.com/9nGsGzVGfZ — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) June 18, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Said McClinton Internationally Plunged Her Vehicle Into the Kalamazoo River With Her Twin Daughters Inside

On Tuesday morning, search and rescue crews were seen searching for a second child in what police said then was a suspected murder-suicide in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning. Police are saying a mother “intentionally” drove her car into a river with her two children inside, 9-year-old twin girls. The bodies of all three have been recovered.

BREAKING NEWS: Ineza Mcclinton, 44, has been identified by family as the woman who drove into the Kalamazoo River this morning. The family said the bodies of her twin daughters: 9-year old Faith and Angel McClinton were pulled from the river.@wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/BW7UCra10V — Mike Krafcik (@Mkrafcik) June 18, 2019

Local media reported the bodies of the mother, 44, and her 9-year-old daughter were found late Monday night. Tuesday morning, “crews pulled the vehicle from the water and found the second 9-year-old girl.”

2. A Call to a Walgreens Monday Night Led Them to the River in Search of the McClinton Family

On Monday night just before 11 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a call about two young girls, reported to be under age 10, upset and frantically trying to find their uncle. When police arrived at a Walgreens to speak to the girls, and after they were reunited with their uncle, police were told initially that a “family member” had driven her vehicle into the Kalamazoo River.

“Officers were also advised; the mother had her two children inside the vehicle when it plunged into the river.”

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say a mother and one of her children were recovered from a Kalamazoo lake this morning. https://t.co/jQPNLCUXw0 — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) June 18, 2019

It was reported by Michigan Live that the two little girls were either let out of the car or escaped from the car but that two children were still inside.

3. A Huge Response From First Responders Led to the Grim Discoveries

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department said officers began looking for a the area where this could have occurred; Verburg Park off from Paterson St. with a boat. Within a few minutes of being in the water, officers located a submerged vehicle. A few minutes later two victims were located.

The scene at Verburg Park where officers say a woman drove her car into the Kalamazoo River with her two children inside. Police have confirmed two bodies have been recovered so far. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/Q1L67EzEfZ — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) June 18, 2019

The Kalamazoo Forensics Crime Lab responded to process the scene. The Michigan State Police Dive Team was also asked to assist with the recovery of the vehicle.

4. Kalamazoo Police Offered ‘Condolences to All Family & Friends who Have Been Impacted by This Tragic Loss’

Kalamazoo Public Safety said in a press release early Monday that it offered its condolences to the family.

It’s sad that a mom drove herself and kids in the Kalamazoo river. Depression is real. Therapy is expensive & there’s never really anyone to talk to — Bri (@briiiiilab) June 18, 2019

And, it asked then for anyone who may have information regarding the investigation to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911.

5. McClinton Was a Mother & Former Community College Student

According to one of her Facebook accounts, McClinton studied at Kellogg Community College.