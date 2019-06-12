James Cloud & Donovan Cloud: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two men who were accused of killing five at a Central Washington Indian Reservation have been charged with assault.

James Cloud, 35, and Donavan Cloud, whose age is unknown are the suspected killers of five people. They also held a child at gunpoint and stole a vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

The two were with two other individuals who were not named. The unnamed persons were also involved in the theft of the vehicle, according to CBS News.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. James & Donavan Cloud Were Linked to the Murder of Five People on June 8

On June 8, James and Donavan Cloud allegedly murdered five people at the Yakama Reservations in Central Washington. The two were linked to the killing through official interviews with several unnamed witnesses, according to court documents.

Law enforcement received a call at around 4PM which reported shots fired at the Yakama Reservation in White Swan, Washington. Officials made arrests and conducted interviews which led to them accusing James and Donavan Cloud of the murders.

According to CBS News, the five who were killed were Dennis Overacker, 61; Catherine Eneas, 49; Michelle Starnes 51; and Thomas Hernandez, 36. The fifth individual whose body was found at a different location was not named.

2. The Suspects Fled the Scene via a Stolen Vehicle

James and Donavan Cloud fled the murder scene after they stole a vehicle, per court documents. Officials say the vehicle was stolen from 5151 Medicine Valley Road.

After about ten miles of driving, the vehicle broke down on the side of the road. The two were armed and tried to flee on foot at that time, according to court documents.

The two men then approached a house close to where their stolen vehicle broke-down. They were able to obtain the vehicle of the homeowner through threats of gun violence and drove away.

3. James & Donavan Cloud Held a Child at Gun-Point

In the midst of approaching the homeowner’s residence, James and Donavan Cloud displayed their firearms. One of the men grabbed a child and held a gun up to the child’s head, according to court documents.

The two demanded the keys to a vehicle they could escape in. The homeowner immediately turned over his car keys.

The child was able to escape from the two men, as they took the keys and drove off in another stolen getaway car.

4. James & Donavan Cloud Are Members of the Yakama Tribe

According to court documents, James and Donavan Cloud are members of the Yakama tribe – the tribe, which the reservation where the killings happened, belonged to.

The two men, as well as the two other unnamed individuals who were involved in the slayings in the town of White Swan, have been apprehended.

James and Donavan Cloud were charged with assault with a deadly weapon for their actions involving pointing their firearm at a child.

According to CBS News, James Cloud was arrested on June 10 after a brief altercation with law officers and a police dog. There is no indication on when and where Donavan Cloud was arrested.

5. In 2018 the Yakama Nation Tribal Council Passed a Resolution Declaring a Public Safety Crisis in White Swan

This isn’t the first crime to take place in White Swan – the town where the Yakama Tribe reservation sits.

In 2018, the Yakama National Tribal Council passed a resolution targeting “rampant crime” according to the Seattle Times.

The resolution stated that those involved in “unlawful activities,” could face punishments that include jail time, fines and/or banishment from the Yakama Nation.

“In spite of this unprecedented act of violence Public Safety remains an extremely high priority for our Nation,” Tribal Council Chairman JoDe Goudy said in an emailed statement to the Seattle Times. “We are grateful for all the cooperating law-enforcement agencies that led to the apprehension of these dangerous suspects.”

Officials say James and Donavan Cloud have been involved in illegal drug activities, according to CBS News. FBI, which has jurisdiction over the land, has not released any substantial details on the case.