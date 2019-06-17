Jay Inslee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jay Inslee, a politician, author, and lawyer, who is serving his second term as governor of Washington, has dedicated his public life to fighting climate change, which is why he’s running for president.

According to his website, “Governor Jay Inslee knows that defeating climate change is the defining challenge of our time and that it must be the foremost priority for the next president. Devastating disasters and rising pollution have claimed lives, cost the economy billions and threatened the places Americans live, work and raise families.”

Inslee was raised in the Seattle area by his father, a high school teacher, and his mother, a clerk at Sears & Roebuck. Jay married and raised three sons with his high school sweetheart, Trudi, and the two are now grandparents of three.

“Fifty years ago, we were off to prom. And still together today,” Trudi Inslee wrote on Instagram.

Inslee was elected to Congress in 1998, where he served for 14 years. In 2012 he was elected Washington’s 23rd governor and is currently serving in his second term. He as a 44 percent approval rating.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Inslee Is Fiercely Determined to Fight Climate Change

Inslee has been talking climate change for years, as clearly shown in a promotional video on his YouTube channel. The topic is also clearly marked on his website, it’s the first thing people see. The website title reads “Jay Inslee 2020 | Join Our Climate Movement.”

“The United States isn’t a country that hides from a challenge — or an opportunity,” the politician wrote on Facebook. “We can defeat climate change, make a better future for our children, and create millions of jobs along the way.”

The Washington Governor website, as well as Inslee’s Twitter page, documents the actions he has taken to combat climate change. He wishes to preserve the planet’s beauty for generations to come, including his grandchildren.

I want the beauty of WA's mountains, forests and shorelines to be here for our future generations. I want my grandkids to enjoy hiking and playing in nature just as we do. I want clean air and clean water for all. That's why every day is #EarthDay to me. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 22, 2019

2. Inslee Wants to Protect a Woman’s Right to Choose

Today I joined reproductive health supporters as part of the national #StopTheBans day of action to speak out against the extreme abortion bans across the country, most recently in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. pic.twitter.com/lDiQaV4ajm — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 22, 2019

In May, after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the controversial abortion ban, Inslee and several other governors, sent a letter to fellow governors asking the states to review their laws and enact protections, programs and policies to safeguard a woman’s right to choose.

In Alabama, 25 male state senators made a decision for millions of women. This is unacceptable. I will fight for the right of every woman in America to make her own decisions about her health and her body, and to be able to obtain the health services that she and her family need. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 16, 2019

3. Inslee Aims to Protect Immigrants and Dreamers

Two years ago, I joined @GovRaimondo in calling on Congress to protect #Dreamers once & for all. Glad to see the U.S. House pass the #DreamAct this week to support young people who, through grit & determination, are building a better future in the U.S.https://t.co/gwRy5GcQmr — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 6, 2019

According to his website, Governor Inslee has an immigration reform plan. One arm of the plan aims to overhaul the immigration system so it is “humane,” “just,” and “efficient.” Inslee wants the immigration system to be centered on a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expedited eligibility for DREAMers.

He is set on expanding opportunities for immigrants in American society, believes that the nation’s character is defined by the openness it offers to those who come here seeking opportunity, asylum, or refuge.

4. Inslee Wants to Protect the LGBTQ+ Community from Discrimination

In Washington, we’ve banned conversion therapy, ensured transgender people are not discriminated against for health coverage, and much more. I want to bring the Washington way to the whole country to ensure full equality for all LGBTQIA Americans. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 1, 2019

Inslee has spoken out against the President’s rhetoric surrounding the transgender community, especially the Trump Administration’s reversal of federal protections for transgender students, the rolling back of healthcare protections for transgender patients, and the transgender military ban.

5. Inslee Advocates for Action Against Gun Voilence

I encourage all Washingtonians to join me in observing #GunViolenceAwarenessDay. 100 people are killed by gun violence every day in the US, & countless are wounded. Today supporters across WA & the nation #wearorange to honor those lost & advocate for action against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/NDzhFQpSMF — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 7, 2019

Earlier this year, Inslee signed a bill that updated the standard for use of deadly force by law enforcement officers. Officers must now complete violence de-escalation and mental health training.