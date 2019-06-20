John Ford, Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker: 5 Fast Facts

John Ford, supermodel Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker, is missing, and officials are afraid he’s trying to get back to L.A. and Kendall, according to TMZ.

Ford is a 38-year-old Canadian citizen who was deported from the U.S. earlier this month. His family members in Toronto, who are supposedly keeping tabs on him, say they have no clue where he is.

Kendall’s security team is on high alert and is prepared to take action, as they think Ford could be making his way back to LA.

1. Ford Has Broken Into Jenner’s LA Mansion Several Times Before

Ford has reportedly snuck onto the star’s property several different times, having been arrested twice.

Ford’s first attempt to get onto Jenner’s property took place in September 2018, after which a judge issued an order banning him from being within 1,000 feet of her Beverly Hills neighborhood. However, in October 2018, he scaled a mountainside in the back of the complex, which lacked security. Kendall’s guards eventually spotted him sitting by her pool in the backyard, but by the time police arrived, he was gone.

Very shortly after the sighting at her pool, Ford was found on Jenner’s porch, where he approached the front door and rang the bell. Security recognized the man and called the police, and, under the orders of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit, he was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

2. Kendall Has a Restraining Order Against Ford

In 2018, after Ford appeared on her property multiple times, Kendall’s high-powered attorney, Shawn Holley, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a Civil Harassment Restraining Order against John Ford.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was granted a five-year restraining order in place against Ford, which states that he must stay 100 yards away from her for the duration of that time. If he violates the restraining order, Ford is subject to immediate arrest, possible jail time and another deportation.

According to TMZ, it would be “near impossible” for Ford to get back into the country via a border checkpoint since law enforcement has been alerted and is now on the lookout. However, if he enters illegally, that’s a different story.

3. Ford Was Arrested and Deported by ICE Earlier This Month

According to TMZ, Ford entered the U.S. over one year ago from Canada at Sweetwater, Montana, with a non-immigrant B-2 visa, which allowed him to stay here for no longer than 6 months. Law enforcement had been tracking Ford, whose visa was long expired, for weeks before locating him at a hotel in New Mexico.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime,” an ICE spokesperson told the outlet. “Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension,” the Kardashian-Jenner family told the outlet. “His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

4. Ford is Not the Only Man to Stalk Kendall

In a clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kendall talks to Scott Disick and Kris Jenner about the time she saw a man outside her home in Hollywood Hills in 2016.

According to TMZ, the alleged stalker, 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie, waited for Kendall to arrive home. When she drove through her gate he followed and then banged on her car window, screaming, “Can I talk to you?” The outlet reports that McKenzie also camped out at her West L.A. condo, once chasing her car as she left, running into traffic.

In the video, Kendall was happy that McKenzie was in custody and would remain there until the trial. She testified against him in court in October 2016.

5. Kendall’s Gated Community is Home to Several Other Celebrities

Kendall purchased actor Charlie Sheen’s mansion in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million in 2017. The gated community complex is also home to several other stars including Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Slash.

After one of the incidents with Ford, security in the gated community was “significantly beefed up.” There is now security on the mountainside and fences where Ford used to roam.