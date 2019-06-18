John Hetland: Tribute to the Racine Police Officer

John Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was shot and killed in an attempt to stop an armed robbery at a bar Monday, June 17, 2019, according to the Department Facebook page.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hetland Was Killed Trying to Stop an Attempted Robbery At Teezer’s Tavern

According to the post, on Monday night at approximately 9:40 p.m. Hetland was off-duty at Teezer’s Tavern at 1936 Lathrop Ave in Racine, Wisconsin. The 49-year-old officer attempted to intervene in an attempted robbery and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

“Prayers going out to all of you!” Dawn Eiben commented under the post. “A horrible loss! Another hero taken from us. Thank you for all your service.”

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is Asking the Public for Tips & Offering a $2,000 Reward for Information Which Leads to an Arrest

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is working with Crime Stoppers of Racine County to find more information pertaining to the case. They are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for Hetland’s death.

According to Racine Journal Times, radio reports indicated the shooter was a black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-8-inches and weighing about 150 pounds. The man fled north over a fence wearing a navy blue hoodie and black bandanna.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide of the off-duty Racine Police Officer at Teezers bar last night,” they wrote on the department Facebook page. “The still photo below is a capture from surveillance video of the suspect.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-636-9330 or submit a tip online.

There Was a Procession for Officer Hetland This Morning