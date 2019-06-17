Justin Trudeau Remains On Stage During Shooting at Raptors Day Parade

As reports of a shooting taking place at the Toronto Raptors victory parade, for which the Toronto Police Operations Centre wrote on Twitter: “SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip’s Square – Reports of woman shot – People running from area – Police/EMS are on scene – Unknown what the injuries are” — included in the 2 million in attendance to celebrate the Toronto Raptors 2018 NBA Finals win was Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was warmly welcomed to the massive crowd at Nathans Phillips Square celebrating the Raptors championship season, but when reports of the shooting took place, and video showed a stampede of people running away, while many expected the Prime Minister to be quickly whisked away to safety, he remained on stage.

UPDATE: CP24 indicates police told them they are responding to the #shooting. Reports seem to indicate the #shooter is not active- but please be cautious#WeTheNorthDay 📽 of a crowd of people running at #Toronto #Raptors Championship parade 👇 pic.twitter.com/1yCuq4ctfl — Gabriel Schray PxP (@schrayguy) June 17, 2019

The fact that Trudeau was not quickly and forcibly removed from his public position during the shooting, led people to be people the threat was not a massive concern. Beforehand, Trudeau was seen backstage laughing it up and chatting with Raptors star player, Kyle Lowry.

#BREAKING Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among 2 million Raptors fans in Nathan Phillips Square prior to the shooting. It’s unclear if he was on site when the shooting occurred. pic.twitter.com/92EsohHSGi — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) June 17, 2019

Bruce Arthur, a Toronto Star sports reporter, wrote, “Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on.” Videos also showed a large law enforcement response to the scene. There are times in breaking shooting situations where early reports can be wrong or conflict. Authorities have not provided additional details at this time.”

It was later confirmed by police that two victims were injured during the shooting, there no were no casualties, and that two people are now in custody.

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, was also in attendance for the Raptors Day Parade, however, his presence on stage was met with a resounding boos from the celebration attendees.

READ NEXT: Drake Calls Himself Toronto Raptors ‘Future Owner’