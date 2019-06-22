Kelly Michael Vance: Suspect In Newport News Dentist’s Murder

Kelly Michael Vance was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a dentist and military veteran in Newport News, according to local news reports.

Newport News police allege Vance shot 65-year-old Dr. William Trolenberg outside his dentist’s office Wednesday afternoon. Trolenberg was found shot near his car in the parking lot. He later died at a hospital, reported WAVY.

The 42-year-old Vance was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. EST in Hampton, Virginia. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to WAVY.

Local police told WAVY the daylight shooting near a residential area drew concerns.

“This happened in a residential area and in the…early evening, just after 5 o’clock. That’s a concern for me,” said Police Chief Steve Drew following the shooting.

Police told WAVY the investigation is ongoing.

Trolenberg’s friend, James Pucci, told WAVY he was shocked by the death. Trolenberg was planning to retire in two years.

“It, it’s shocking,” said Trolenberg’s friend James Pucci. “It hurts. It’s like a family member getting killed … he was a great fellow. He helped everyone.”

The community and police department held a prayer vigil for Trolenberg Thursday.