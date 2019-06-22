Larry Lemaster: A Tribute to the Hawaii Plane Crash Victim

Larry Lemaster was one of 11 people killed when a skydiving plane crashed on Oahu Friday night.

He was a skydiving instructor, U.S. Army veteran, husband and father. He had completed more than 3,000 jumps.

Friends and family posted heartbroken messages on Facebook Saturday.

He was a member of Team Fastrax, a professional Skydiving team based in Columbus, Ohio.

Team Fastrax wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts are broken! Our brother, our friend, our teammate, Larry Lemaster was killed in yesterday’s tragic aircraft accident in Hawaii. In all the years we have known Larry he never said a negative word about anyone. He impacted everyone he met in a positive way through his kindness and love for all.”

The twin-engine crashed during takeoff near Dillingham Airfield on the island of Oahu. The state Department of Transportation announced Friday night there were no survivors. The death toll was initially reported at nine. An FAA spokesperson told Hawaii News Now Saturday that 11 people died.