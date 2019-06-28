Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 28

You’re going to feel the heat this weekend! Forecasters say high temperatures and high humidity levels are stretching across much of the U.S. Read on to see when the temps will drop back down.

The battery in your laptop may also be heating up to dangerous levels. Apple is recalling thousands of MacBook Pros after several reports of burns. See if your device is on the list.

And a conversation about “snitching” may have served as the motive in the killing of rap star Nipsey Hussle, who was recently honored at the BET Awards for his humanitarian efforts to stop gang violence.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup:

TOP STORY: Get Ready for Heat & Intense Humidity This Weekend

A surge of #heat and #humidity is expected into this weekend, including some areas where summer has been missing: https://t.co/O5Ia2G4ZoF pic.twitter.com/ScH03btXeq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 28, 2019

Pools, fans, and air conditioning units will be getting a lot of use over the next few days. People living in the Plains, Midwest, and the East Coast can expect a heat wave to last through the weekend, with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees in some areas.

As the system shifts east, it carries with it an increased risk of severe thunderstorms to northern parts of the United States as well, according to the Weather Channel.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop back down to more normal ranges by the middle of next week, just in time for July 4th celebrations. In the meantime, families are encouraged to check on relatives that could be more vulnerable in the heat.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Nipsey Hussle Spoke With His Accused Killer About ‘Snitching’ Minutes Before the Shooting

Nipsey Hussle discussed snitching with murder suspect before he was shot, witnesses told grand jury https://t.co/zMnhb5hV7B pic.twitter.com/EUueSQLhRG — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2019

Nipsey Hussle and the man accused of murdering him had a conversation about “snitching” minutes before the rap star was shot to death, a witness told the grand jury. Prosecutors say this was the motive for the deadly shooting.

Eric R. Holder, 29, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Hussle, who was shot multiple times outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. Hussle’s friend Herman Douglas testified before the grand jury that he had overheard Hussle and Holder talking before the shooting.

Douglas explained that Hussle had been warning Holder against becoming a “snitch.” Hussle reportedly told Holder that there were rumors that Holder had been talking to the police about Rollin’ 60s gang activity and that there was paperwork to prove it. Douglas stressed on the witness stand that neither he nor Hussle had been involved in recent gang activity, though they had been involved in the past.

Investigators say Holder walked away from Hussle, only to return a few minutes later with two guns. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted of murder.

OFF-BEAT: Apple Recalls Thousands of Laptops Because They Could Catch Fire

Apple recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro laptops for fire and burn risks https://t.co/t9xQn9tcU2 pic.twitter.com/YVfJPcmbOk — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2019

If you use an Apple laptop, take a look at the serial number. You may need to contact the company for a free repair. Apple has recalled approximately 432,000 MacBook Pro laptops because the battery could overheat and catch fire. They have received multiple reports of damage and a few burn injuries.

The recall applies to laptops with a 15.4-inch screen. They were sold in the U.S. and Canada between September 2015 and February 2017. These computers are equipped with 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

To find the serial number, click on “About this Mac” in the upper-left corner of your computer screen. To find out if your specific computer is on the recall list, click here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Who do you think “won” night two of the Democratic debate? Weigh in here .

. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck , who disappeared more than a week ago.

, who disappeared more than a week ago. Facebook wants to create a “content oversight board” to handle decisions about when to remove posts.

Team USA takes on France in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup today at 3p.m. ET.

CHECK THIS OUT: The Largest Hot Dog Ever Cooked

This massive hot dog is about five feet long and two feet wide. 🌭https://t.co/CRdZBaZDZG — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2019

A new world record has been set for the largest hot dog ever cooked. Workers at the iconic restuarant Feltman’s, located in Coney Island, New York, debuted the hot dog yesterday. It is 5 feet long, 2 feet wide, and weighs 75 pounds.

The restaurant sold pieces of the hot dog for $10. The proceeds will be donated to the Headstrong Project, a non-profit organization benefiting veterans.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.