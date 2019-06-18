Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 18

Facebook has unveiled details about its digital currency called Libra, which is expected to debut for consumers next year. Reynolds Wrap wants to pay someone to taste barbecue ribs all around the country. And if you’re planning a swim in South Carolina, keep an eye out for the 10-foot Great White Shark that was recently spotted near Charleston!

TOP STORY: Facebook Reveals Details of Its New Cryptocurrency

Facebook announces Libra cryptocurrency: All you need to know https://t.co/fwXUA6ligW by @JoshConstine — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 18, 2019

Would you use a digital coin from Facebook? The social media giant has unveiled details of its new cryptocurrency called Libra. The currency is expected to launch for public use sometime next year.

Facebook will not have full control over Libra. Instead, it has just one vote on a governing board that includes 28 members such as Visa, Mastercard, Uber, eBay, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. On the official website, Libra is described as: “Moving money around the world should be as easy and cheap as sending a text message. No matter where you live, what you do, or how much you earn.”

For simplicity’s sake, Libra can be compared to PayPal, as explained by TechCrunch. The idea is that users will be able to go shopping using third-party wallet apps such as Facebook’s Calibra, send money to other people, and obtain cash no matter where they are in the world. Libra is also set up with fewer fees than traditional credit cards or other payment methods. The website further explains that “Unlike the majority of cryptocurrencies, Libra is fully backed by a reserve of real assets. A basket of currencies and assets will be held in the Libra Reserve for every Libra that is created, building trust in its intrinsic value.”

As for privacy, Facebook says Libra will not mix with your social media account. Data will reportedly not be shared between the two entities.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Comedian Jon Stewart Pushes For Health Funding For 9/11 First Responders

Comedian Jon Stewart has long been an advocate for the September 11, 2001, first responders who have long battled severe illnesses due to exposure to the toxic air at Ground Zero. The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which helps pay for health care for the survivors and first responders, will run out of funding in December of 2020. It’s up to Congress to renew it.

Stewart and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been trading barbs over the issue. Stewart was visibly upset when few lawmakers showed up to hear his testimony last week about the fund. Leader McConnell stressed during an interview on Fox News on Monday that the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund will be renewed but that many things in Congress happen at the last minute. He added that he didn’t know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape.” You can see Leader McConnell’s full Fox News interview here.

Stewart responded in an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night. Stewart urged Leader McConnell to meet with the surviving first responders and not to wait to renew the funding. “Honestly Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘We’ll get to it when we get to it’ argument for the heroes of 9/11?”

The clip was shared to YouTube and has since gone viral. The hashtag #MitchFund911HeroesNow was also trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

OFF-BEAT: Get Paid to Find the Best Barbecue in the United States

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs. They're handing out a $10,000 check to go along with it. https://t.co/tyFnbYEjOb — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) June 18, 2019

If you love ribs, put down whatever it is you’re doing and submit this application right now. Reynolds Wrap wants to pay someone $10,000 to travel for two weeks in August to find the best BBQ ribs in the nation.

The temporary position is called the Chief Grilling Officer. In addition to chowing down on ribs, you’ll be asked to share the experiences by posting photos online. Reynolds Wrap explained on its website, “If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer.”

You have until midnight tomorrow to submit a picture of yourself and 100 words for why you’d be the best person for this experience. Apply here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

'Miss May,’ 10-foot Great White Shark spotted off South Carolina Coast | Fox News https://t.co/JW8ExE7RYL — Danny Carter (@Philfandan) June 18, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT: Plane Passengers Recorded a Volcano Erupting in Mexico

✈🌋 Plane passengers captured Mexico's #Popocatépetl volcano erupting from their windows pic.twitter.com/BLDVYH81I7 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 18, 2019

This would certainly be an incredible sight to see! Passengers flying near the Popocatepetl volcano in central Mexico got a birds-eye view as it erupted on Monday. Officials said at least 185 “exhalations” have been recorded.

Mexico News Daily reported that the ash shot more than two miles high. People living in areas that have seen fallen ash have been instructed to wear face masks.

The name “Popocatepetl” comes from the language spoken by the Aztecs. It means “smoking mountain.” Researchers say it has erupted at least 15 times since the Spanish arrival in 1519.

