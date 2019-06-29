Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 29

Welcome to the weekend! Before you head out on a road trip, take a look at your car. Honda has recalled more than a million and a half vehicles from model years 2003 to 2015 because the airbags could explode. Read on to see if your Honda or Acura vehicle is on the list.

There are more problems for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Another software issue could keep the planes on the ground for a longer stretch of time and cause thousands of flight cancellations.

And the FDA says your dog’s food could be increasing their risk for serious health problems.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup:

TOP STORY: Honda Recalls 1.6 Million Vehicles to Replace Dangerous Airbags

The recall includes many Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015. https://t.co/KEpKR8AiJX — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 29, 2019

Do you drive a Honda or Acura vehicle? You may need to bring it into a dealership immediately in order to replace dangerous airbags. Honda has announced that 1.6 million vehicles are included in the latest recall. It includes vehicles from model years 2003 through 2015.

The Takata airbags that need to be replaced were filled with a chemical that could cause the airbag to explode during a crash, and throw shrapnel into passengers. Honda announced on Friday that all replacement parts are available, they are free of charge, and Honda is providing free rental cars during the replacement period.

The impacted vehicles include the Honda Accord, Crosstour, Civic, CR-V, Pilot and Ridgeline. It also includes the Accura ILX, RDX, RL, TL, and ZDX. To check if your vehicle is equipped with an airbag that needs to be replaced, click here for Honda vehicles and here for Acura.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Thousands More Flights Are Expected to be Canceled Due to Another Problem With the Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

United and Southwest are still cancelling thousands of flights because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding https://t.co/XPARtFH1Uk — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) June 29, 2019

If you have a flight scheduled between now and the end of 2019, you’ll want to check in and make sure the trip is still a go. The Boeing 737 Max plane had been expected to be back in use by major U.S. airlines including Southwest, American, and United by this autumn.

But now, the plane could be grounded for the rest of the year after safety regulators found a new problem with the in-flight control system, as reported by CNBC. The computer flaw pushes the plane downward and it takes too long for a pilot to remedy it. The airlines have canceled or rerouted thousands of flights.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded back in March following two deadly crashes that investigators said were caused by issues with the automated flight control system. Once Boeing figures out how to fix both issues, the Federal Aviation Administration has to sign off on the changes. The pilots may then also need additional training.

The Seattle Times is also reporting that in addition to the Boeing 737 Max, investigators are also looking into potential safety issues with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

OFF-BEAT: Dog Food Brands Possibly Linked to Heart Disease

16 dog food brands linked to heart disease in pets https://t.co/hZcKlsuwFt pic.twitter.com/2krgKP07Hh — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2019

What are you feeding your dog? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether certain types of dog food could be causing your dog to develop heart disease.

The FDA says that in many cases, the dogs had eaten food labeled “grain-free.” They identified 16 brands most often associated with recent cases of canine heart disease. Acana, Zignature, and Taste of the Wild had the largest number of cases. The pet food companies argue that their products are safe and have slammed the FDA for putting out a list of brands without more concrete evidence, as reported by CBS.

The director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, Steven Solomon, cautioned that it was still early in the investigation. He said in a news release, “We know it can be devastating to suddenly learn that your previously healthy pet has a potentially life-threatening disease… because we have not yet determined the nature of this potential link, we continue to encourage consumers to work closely with their veterinarians, who may consult a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, to select the best diet for their pets’ needs.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Dangerous heat and humidity are expected this weekend in parts of the central U.S., while some spots in the Midwest, East could see their first 90s of the year: https://t.co/O5Ia2GmAgd pic.twitter.com/srIeSYvLvP — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 29, 2019

Heat advisories and watches are in effect for much of the United States as temperatures climb.

Newark International Airport grounded all flights due to an “airport emergency.”

Ayoola Ajayi is accused of kidnapping and killing Utah student MacKenzie Lueck, who disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft from the airport.

Tech experts say you should wait to buy a 5G phone.

Team USA will face England on Tuesday in the semifinals of the women’s World Cup after a narrow win over Frace.

