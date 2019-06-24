Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 24

Hope you all enjoyed the weekend! Tonight, SpaceX is launching its Falcon Heavy spacecraft in what has been described as its most challenging mission ever. Read on to see what the rocket is carrying. Back on earth, researchers say that bacteria from the ocean can dramatically alter your skin within just a few minutes. And fellow musicians, family members, and fans paid a touching tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at last night’s BET Awards.

TOP STORY: SpaceX Falcon Heavy to Launch its ‘Most Difficult’ Mission Ever Tonight

Falcon Heavy preparing for flight in SpaceX’s hangar at LC-39A → https://t.co/QjQ85Pfc1O pic.twitter.com/xhraJSnZRw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2019

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s next mission is its most challenging to date. The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch tonight from the Kennedy Space Center at 11:30 p.m. ET. The spacecraft is loaded with 24 government and research satellites, which the Falcon Heavy will place into separate orbits over a four-hour period. This is the first time the rocket has carried more than one satellite. The entire mission is expected to take 6 hours.

Air Force Colonel Tim Sejba of the Space and Missile Systems Center explained in a statement published by Space News, “In one launch, we’ll deliver 24 spacecraft to a variety of orbits. Each of these missions will advance civil and military objectives by demonstrating next-generation space technologies.”

One spacecraft the Falcon Heavy will place into orbit is NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock. Scientists say the Clock, which NASA has been working on for two decades, has the potential to dramatically improve how we explore deep space because it does not rely on Earth time. NASA TV will be live streaming tonight’s launch. Watch it here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Nipsey Hussle Honored at the BET Awards

Stars and family members paid tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle during last night’s BET Awards. Hussle was posthumously granted the Humanitarian Award for his efforts to reduce violence in his hometown of Los Angeles. He was shot and killed in March outside of his clothing store, Marathon. Hussle was 33 and the father of two children.

Hussle’s family accepted the award on his behalf. His grandmother said that all of the love shared for her grandson had “uplifted” her. She explained that she had accepted Hussle’s death in knowing that he had made a difference during his life. She imagined that God had said to Hussle, “You’ve done your job. You’ve left your mark. I’m welcoming you into heaven so you can rest.” Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London, briefly stated, “I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support and the marathon continues again.”

Several performers also took to the stage to honor Hussle. Marsha Ambrosius sang “Real Big,” YG performed “Last Time I Checc’d.” DJ Khaled and John Legend performed “Higher.” You can see that performance in the video embedded above.

OFF-BEAT: Study Suggests Ocean Bacteria Needs Just a Few Minutes to Colonize Your Skin

Ocean bacteria colonize your skin after just 10 minutes https://t.co/0EhGQAtyTT pic.twitter.com/No7tIzG3uI — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) June 22, 2019

Everyone knows that the ocean is full of different kinds of bacteria, some of which can make you sick. Scientists have obtained new preliminary evidence that suggests it may take only a few minutes for the seawater to dramatically alter your skin, and potentially spread infections.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine tested the skin of a handful of people at the beach. None of the participants were frequent ocean swimmers, none were wearing sunscreen and none had taken antibiotics within the past six months, according to a news release published by the American Society for Microbiology. The swimmers had their skin swabbed before and after a 10-minute swim, and then again a few hours later.

Researchers found that “before swimming, all individuals had different communities from one another, but after swimming, they all had similar communities on their skin, which were completely different from the ‘before swim’ communities. At six hours post-swim, the microbiomes had begun to revert to their pre-swim composition, and at 24 hours, they were far along in that process.”

The study, though preliminary, indicates just how fast dangerous bacteria can enter your skin and cause illness. Researchers recommend rinsing off after a dip in the ocean.

Raspberry Pi 4 is here! A tiny, dual-display desktop computer, with three RAM variants to choose from, and all the hackability you know and love. On sale now from the familiar price of $35: https://t.co/d9iwVidexm #RaspberryPi4 pic.twitter.com/4fll4gx1Ax — Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) June 24, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT: Cam Newton Offered Another Passenger $1,500 to Switch Seats But Was Rejected

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers apparently hoped to snag a seat with more legroom during a 10-hour flight from Paris on Friday. He offered another passenger money to switch seats– reportedly $1,500 in cash. But the other passenger turned him down!

A few rows back, bystander Eli Edwards recorded the exchange and uploaded it to social media. Edwards told CNN that he had met Newton in the airport. He said he heard the other passenger ask Newton how tall he was before declining the cash offer to switch seats.

