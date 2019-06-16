Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 16

Happy Father’s Day! The cash registers at Target stores are back up and running today after a nationwide tech problem on Saturday brought all purchases to a halt. O.J. Simpson set the social media universe abuzz when he shared, in his first Twitter post, that he has a “little getting even to do.” And hold up before you bite into that El Monterey breakfast burrito; there could be rocks inside and the company has issued a recall.

TOP STORY: Target Registers Are Back Online After a Nationwide Outage

Shoppers should be able to get through the checkout lines at Target much more easily today than yesterday. The company has more than 1,800 stores nationwide and on Saturday, the entire system suffered some sort of malfunction that caused all of the cash registers to shut down.

The outage lasted for about two hours, creating extra-long lines for the people who had already shopping and prompting workers to turn people away from entering stores. Some people expressed frustration on social media about the long waits, while others made jokes that the outage was saving them money by preventing them from purchasing unnecessary items.

After the issue had been resolved, Target issued a statement on social media that the outage “was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests. After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time.”

I think we just got out of @Target spending the least we ever have. Thank you #targetdown #targetoutage for curbing our Target impulse buying pic.twitter.com/ak2ySugoKf — Mr Heaver (@MrDanHeaver) June 15, 2019

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter & Says He Has ‘A Little Getting Even to Do’

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter and the social media universe exploded with curiosity over what he meant in his first message. Simpson posted a video on June 14 to introduce his new page. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 9 million times, Simpson states, “This should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless, take care.”

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

Simpson followed up with a second video further explaining why he decided to join the social platform. “For years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now I get to challenge a lot of that b-s and set the record straight. More importantly, I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football and even politics. But for now, let me just say to all my fellow fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day.”

Tomorrow marks 25 years since Simpson led police on the infamous slow-chase in the Ford Bronco SUV through the Los Angeles area. He was charged in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was eventually acquitted. But he later spent nearly 9 years in prison on a separate kidnapping and armed robbery case in Las Vegas. He was released on parole in 2017.

OFF-BEAT: An Ohio Farmer Was Rescued After Getting Trapped in a Grain Bin

Ohio farmer Jay Butterfield, 70, is happy to be alive after he got stuck at the bottom of a grain bin and nearly suffocated. Butterfield said that he climbed into the 30-foot tall silo on May 30 because the soybeans were damp and not flowing correctly through the bin. He went in with a pipe to separate the clumps. Butterfield said he has done this multiple times in the past.

But Butterfield became trapped toward the bottom of the silo and the soybean kernels began to pile up around him. He was also at risk of being sucked into the machinery below his feet. Butterfield said the feeling was similar to being stuck in quicksand.

The kernels were up to his chin before emergency responders could get him out. Firefighters inserted tubing into the silo to prevent Butterfield from being swallowed by the soybean kernels and gave him oxygen. It took three hours before he was safely removed from the bin. You can see additional photos from the scene above, which were shared by the Ross Township Fire Department.

246,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled after customers find 'small rocks' in food. https://t.co/r9TIo3dmhg — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2019

Frozen El Monterey breakfast burritos, made by Ruiz Foods, have been recalled because there could be small rocks in the food.

There were multiple reports of tornado touchdowns in Indiana on Saturday.

Several wildfires continue to burn in Arizona.

A United Airlines plane blew its tires and skidded off the runway in Newark on Saturday, leading to delays.

A Babe Ruth jersey was sold for $5.64 million at an auction in Yankee Stadium.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

