Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 12

TOP STORY: T-Mobile & Sprint’s Planned Merger Faces a New Challenge

There are currently four nationwide wireless operators in the United States, but a planned merger would cut the market down to just three. T-Mobile & Sprint, the third and fourth largest, announced last April that they had reached a $26 billion deal to combine the two services. The two companies stated that by joining forces, they’d be better able to invest in 5G technology and increase coverage in rural areas across the United States. The Federal Communications Commission supports the deal.

But critics are concerned that the deal would mean higher prices for customers due to lack of competition. Nine states and the District of Columbia have joined together in a lawsuit to block the merger.

In addition to a more expensive phone bill, opponents also worry that a T-Mobile & Sprint merger would lead to thousands of people losing their jobs if the two companies chose to consolidate its retail stores. The president of the Communications Workers of America union, Chris Shelton, told TechCrunch, “Reducing the number of national wireless carriers from four to three would mean higher prices for consumers, job loss for retail wireless workers, and downward pressure on all wireless workers’ wages.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Hulk & Black Widow Were Supposed to Have More of a Romance in the ‘Avengers’ But it Was Cut for Time

Fans were supposed to see the relationship between Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff, aka Hulk and Black Widow, blossom into a romance in “Infinity War” and “Endgame.” She was able to calm the Hulk in “Age of Ultron” and it was presumed that the bond would grow.

Co-writer Stephen McFeely recently said that they had intended on including the Bruce/Natasha storyline. Scenes between the two characters were written and filmed. But they ended up on the cutting room floor because the movies were becoming too long.

McFeely said they had to focus on the battle with Thanos. He explained on the “Empire Film” podcast, “It became very clear that if a scene was not on the ‘A plot,’ it could not survive ‘Infinity War.’ That thing has to be on rails just to get to the finish line. You couldn’t wrap up loose threads just because you wanted to.”

OFF-BEAT: Kraft Debuts Salad ‘Frosting’ to Trick Kids to Eat Their Veggies

Kraft is urging parents to step up their game in lying to their children in order to get them to eat more vegetables. Legitimately, the top of the press release includes “#LieLikeAParent” in the headline.

The food company used the hashtag in its debut of Kraft Salad Frosting. It is really just ranch dressing in a squeezable tube. But the folks at Kraft insist that kids will eat anything that’s decorated with “frosting,” and that this will ultimately convince the children to eat more salad, broccoli, carrots, and other healthy snacks.

The head of marketing for Kraft, Sergio Eleuterio, said in the release, “Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it. Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad ‘Frosting’ is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

But… let’s point out the obvious here. Ranch is the most popular dressing in the United States. Is a frosting tube really going to fool young kids who have tasted Ranch before?

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Something caused a giant hole on the Moon billions of years ago, and astronomers believe there's something big underneath the surface. The Moon's South Pole-Aitken basin hides a mass that is estimated to be 4.8 quintillion pounds, researchers say. https://t.co/dtlTKQvUia — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2019

Astronomers are trying to figure out why there is a giant mass under the surface of the moon.

The west coast is sweltering with record heat and the east coast is bracing for more heavy rain and flooding.

The Coast Guard rescued a man who had fallen down a volcanic crater in Oregon.

Target is expanding childcare benefits and paid family leave for all employees.

Mazda has issued a recall for its 2019 Mazda3s because the light that notifies you that the passenger airbag is deactivated doesn’t work.

Selena Gomez plans to release her first new album in four years.

