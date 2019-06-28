Mackenzie Lueck Dead: Missing College Student Was 23 Years Old

Mackenzie Lueck is the missing University of Utah student who was confirmed to have been killed at the age of 23. Lueck was last seen on June 17 at Salt Lake International Airport. Lueck had been returning from her grandmother’s funeral.

On June 28, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that a person had been taken into custody in relation to her disappearance. Later that day, officials said in a press conference, “We are filing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body in the murder of MacKenzie Lueck.”

Police have named 31-year-old Ayoola Ajavi. Authorities said that Lueck’s body was found in Ajavi’s backyard. Authorities said that “charred human female tissue,” along with some of Lueck’s belongings were found buried in the backyard of Ajavi’s home.

Earlier, a contractor revealed that Ajavi had wanted to build a secret room in his home with hooks adorned on the wall.

