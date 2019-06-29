Matte Babel, Shay Mitchell’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Matte Babel, Shay Mitchell’s boyfriend, posted a beautiful picture of his girlfriend with an adorable caption, confirming their pregnancy.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” he wrote on Instagram. “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shay Announed the News Via a Video on YouTube

In a video titled “Guess Who’s Preggers,” Shay announced her pregnancy, during which she wanted to keep out of the public eye. The video has been viewed over 1.7 million times, prompting over 170,000 likes.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!!” the actress wrote underneath the video. “WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The video, which runs for just over two minutes, shows Shay’s progression through pregnancy. She tells friends, shows off her bump, binge eats, shares sonogram footage and clips of her trying to fit into clothes.

“When you’re in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret so you feel ready,” she said. “This for me has been the hardest.”

The clip gets very real, especially when Shay talks about the loneliness of pregnancy and being uncomfortable in her own body. In an effort to get back to the way things were before the baby, Shay and Matte did a stunning pregnancy photoshoot, however, that wasn’t how they wanted to share the news with the world.

“It didn’t feel right to just put up a photo and be like ‘I’m pregnant’ and have people think that everything is peaches and rainbows,” she said. “This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time.”

She teased another video titled “Almost Ready,” saying that a “new series” is “due” on July 17, 2019.

2. Matte and Shay Suffered a Miscarraige in 2018

According to Us, Shay posted an Instagram story while she rung in the New Year in Japan, revealing she suffered a miscarriage. She shared a sonogram picture with a broken heart emoji.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote in a story on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Shay wrote in a post on Instagram yesterday.

3. Matte Was Born in Canada & Appeared on Degrassi

According to his IMDb page, Matthew Babel was born in Toronto, Canada in 1980. He attended Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, where he graduated with sociology and communications majors, along with business and geography minors. He played basketball and football, good enough to play a year of professional football in Europe.

Later, in 2010, he played the role of “Next Teen Star Host” on the television series Degrassi: The Next Generation. In 2015, Babel posted a picture with Drake, who also starred in the show, playing the role of Jimmy Brooks.

Babel reportedly went on to become a television host in real life, working on shows including MuchMusic, a Canadian cable specialty channel, MOD (Much On Demand) a prime time daily television show, CP24, a Canadian 24 hour News Channel, FuseNews, a 30min daily national music news program, and Canada Sings, a national prime time competition show.

He also served as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight Canada (ETC), as well as a contributor to Entertainment Tonight (ET). In addition, he participates in a number of conferences as an expert panelist and manages several recording artists.

4. Matte and Shay Have Been Linked Since 2017

The first time Shay appears on Matte’s Instagram page is on her 30th birthday on April 11, 2017, when he shares a sweet message sealed with a kissing face emoji.

“Happy Birthday to the one who makes me smile and always seems to find the rosé (or Hennessy) @shaymitchell 😘”

Shay shared the same photo a few months later saying, “If only you knew how great the view in front of me was… 😍”

Shay appeared on his page again in February 2018. “Always pause for a good pic and tell her how much you love her before admitting you forgot the wristbands at home… #tbt,” Babel wrote.

The first time he appeared on Shay’s Instagram was in Septemeber 2018, when they went on vacation in Bali. “Thank you Bali, you were exactly what we needed and thank you,” she wrote.

5. People Are Responding to the Pregnancy News on Twitter

So last night I had a dream that Shay Mitchell was pregnant and today she announced she is pregnant. Am I a psychic or what? — alina wirth (@alinawirthx) June 29, 2019

Alina Wirth said she might be psychic after dreaming Shay Mitchell was pregnant, only to wake up and find her dream came true.

Shay Mitchell announcing she’s pregnant is the best news I’ve heard in a long time — Hannah Maria (@hmleal58) June 29, 2019

Hannah Maria said Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy is the best news she has heard in a long time.

They always got Shay Mitchell playing a lesbian character, I thought she was one in real life. 😭😭😭 — 🦋 (@_____NATALIEEE) June 29, 2019

Another Twitter user was surprised to hear the news. She thought Shay was gay because of the roles she usually plays.