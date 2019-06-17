Meghan, Harry Share Baby Archie Photo on Instagram

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, gave the world a rare glimpse of Baby Archie in a touching Instagram post for Father’s Day 2019.

The baby’s face could only be half seen in the picture, which shows him clasping Prince Harry’s finger, but it looked a lot like he has inherited his mom’s nose. Here’s the photo from the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which is the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!” the post read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Previous Photos of Baby Archie Didn’t Show Much of the Baby

Harry and Meghan have posted previous photos of Baby Archie, but they didn’t show much of the infant. They showed the couple with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom. Another photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking with the baby. At that time, the boy was only two days old. This all comes as British tabloids are reporting that Philip once allegedly told Prince Harry that he shouldn’t marry Meghan Markle: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them.”

That photo read: “Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.” The Royal couple did not follow tradition by appearing with the baby on the hospital steps as Princess Diana and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge had done.

Archie is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. Previously, on May 8, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Also Posted a Father’s Day Picture

Prince William and his wife, Kate, also posted a Father’s Day picture. William, of course, is a father of three. The photo showed him with his youngest child, Prince Louis. “Happy Father’s Day!” the Instagram caption simply read.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram page focused on honoring Prince Philip for Father’s Day with this photo collage:

“Both of these images were taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland,” the caption explained. “The first one features The Duke with his eldest children, The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, and was taken in 1952. The second image was taken in 1972 and features The Duke of York and The Earl of Wessex.”

Clarence House, the Instagram page of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall chimed in with a Father’s Day picture that showed Charles with his sons William and Harry.

“To Dads everywhere, have a wonderful #FathersDay,” the post read. A second Father’s Day post on Charles’ page showed his father and mother.

“Happy Father’s Day.‬ Prince Charles and Princess Anne play on a seesaw with the help of their father The Duke of Edinburgh while The Queen looks on during a visit to Balmoral in 1957,” the photo caption read.