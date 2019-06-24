Michael Langsdorf: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Langsdorf, a police officer with the North County Police Cooperative who has died in the line of duty, was a former firefighter who had more than 17 years of law enforcement experience.

Langsdorf was shot and killed in a store after responding to a bad check call; the aftermath of the shooting scene was streamed in a horrific Facebook Live video that showed the fallen officer’s body. The video has now been removed from Facebook; harsh criticism has erupted against those who streamed and shared it. The officer was slain at Clay Wellston Food Market Restaurant, which is located about 15 minutes from St. Louis, Missouri. The shooting occurred in Wellston, Missouri.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. People Are Being Criticized for Sharing a Facebook Live Video Showing the Shooting Scene

Law Enforcement Today ran an article harshly critical of people who streamed and shared a video showing the shooting aftermath. The site wrote that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had included a link to the video in a story. The video has now been removed from Facebook. Heavy is not running the video.

“I’m writing this struggling knowing that thousands of people are already sharing a Facebook live of an officer’s death thanks to a mob mentality and irresponsible journalists,” read the article by Kyle Reyes.

Reyes added: “While police rushed to the scene, someone at the store streamed his final moments…her Facebook profile shows that she’s a cashier supervisor at the store. In the heartbreaking and disturbing video, you can see the officer moving. The person holding the camera is swearing about what happened.”

Heavy has reached out to the editor of the Post-Dispatch for the newspaper’s side of things and will post comment if it’s received. The link is no longer in the newspaper’s story.

The video is horrific. It shows the officer lying face down and wounded. Two women do appear to come to his assistance while another streams live on Facebook. Other officers then enter the store to help Langsdorf.

2. Michael Langsdorf, Who Once Worked as a Firefighter, Responded to a Call Regarding a Bad Check

Michael Langsdorf, 40, was shot to death Sunday while working as a police officer in north St. Louis County. Here are Post-Dispatch photos of Langsdorf comforting a child in 2003 and searching for a smoke detector at a business in 2000. (photos by J.B. Forbes and Jamie Rector). pic.twitter.com/Z2OTShHADG — Kim Bell (@kbellpd) June 24, 2019

Chief John Buchannan released details of the officer’s death in a press conference. He said that the officer had responded to a business for a “bad check report.” Five minutes later, police received a call for an officer down. He released Langsdorf’s name and said he’d been with the department for three months.

Buchannan confirmed the death of the officer. He said the suspect was in custody. “We recovered the weapon,” he said. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

A written statement by the police said:

NCPC Police Officer Michael Langsdorf, DSN 347, was shot and killed in the line of duty today at 6250 Page Avenue in the city of Wellston. PO Langsdorf was dispatched there for a person trying to cash a bad check. After arriving, PO Langsdorf was shot by the person attempting to cash the bad check. The person who shot and killed PO Langsdorf is in custody. A firearm was recovered.

Police have not yet given additional details. However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that surveillance video shows Langsdorf holding the suspect “by the arm,” and then throwing him to the ground when he tried to leave. The suspect had a gun, they struggled, and then the suspect fired at close range when Langsdorf was on his knees, according to the newspaper.

Springdale Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Bill Modrosic described to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch how Langsdorf had worked as a volunteer firefighter. He also played hockey.

“I can’t believe it,” Modrosic said to the newspaper.

“He was a good man, and definitely a dedicated police officer. He liked being a firefighter, but once he became a police officer it was clear that that was what he was supposed to do.”

3. Langsdorf, Who Was Engaged, Left Behind Two Children

Flags are at half mast at the St. Louis Police Officers Association in south city, to honor fallen North County Patrol Officer Michael Langsdorf #TISL @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/TNbiZsgxTl — Andy sidwell (@AMSidwell) June 24, 2019

Backstoppers is an organization that helps the “spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

It’s now helping the family of Michael Langsdorf.

Langsdorf was 40 and a father of two, the site says. According to the police, Langsdorf also left behind a fiance. “PO Langsdorf leaves behind two children, a fiancé, parents and an enormous amount of friends and family,” police wrote.

4. Langsdorf Had Been in Law Enforcement for 17 Years

In memory of Officer Michael Langsdorf, flags are flying at half staff outside the St. Louis Police Officers Association in south St. Louis. Law enforcement agencies across the area are offering their support: https://t.co/xODIE0Fgyy pic.twitter.com/8ve5F8TPPO — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 24, 2019

Langsdorf had a lengthy career in law enforcement.

“Officer Langsdorf had served with the North County Police Cooperative for three months, and was a 17 year veteran of law enforcement,” the Backstoppers site wrote on Facebook, which was confirmed by the police.

The governor offered a tribute, writing on Twitter, “Today, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed responding to a call at a Wellston business. Our prayers go out to his family and fellow officers. Officer Langsdorf was bravely carrying out his oath to serve #NeverForget.”

Jeff Roorda, Business Manager at St. Louis Police Officers Association, wrote a tribute to Langsdorf that read: “RIP OFFICER MICHAEL LANGSDORF.”

He posted the photo of Langsdorf working as a firefighter and wrote, “This picture kind of says it all for me. So much ugliness and hatred in the world and so much of it aimed at cops because of the lies a small group of very misguided radicals have told. Yet in the hearts of police, there is little more than love, compassion, courage and grace. And tonight, one less heart beats in our police family. We love you Mike and we already miss you. ‘Rage, rage against the dying light.'”

According to KMOV, the cooperative handles policing for seven counties.

5. Langsdorf Previously Worked for the St. Louis Police Department

Before working for the police cooperative, Langsdorf was an officer with the St. Louis PD. However, he was involved in controversy there that ended up with dropped charges.

According to a 2017 story in the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Langsdorf was one of four officers charged with “felony stealing and felony forgery” for allegedly falsifying overtime documents.

The charges stemmed from an operation in which Langsdorf was supposed to be helping the FBI with a drug investigation. However, according to the Post Dispatch, the charges were dropped when it turned out that the officers “worked for a drug task force and had been told to submit ambiguous time sheets to keep their assignment covert.”