Michelle “Missy” Langer: Tribute to the Virginia Beach Victim

Michelle Missy Langer was one of the victims killed during a mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2018.

Langer was an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. She lived in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Chief James Cervera provides details on shooting: “I want you to know that during this gun battle basically, the officer stopped this individual from committing more carnage in that building” pic.twitter.com/bBiloTbIXO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2019

An employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and victims were found on all three floors, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera.

WATCH: All 12 victims killed in the Virginia mass shooting are identified by name. https://t.co/4HsSoDz1gU pic.twitter.com/UzvjEtRFRv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 1, 2019

“So in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us,” Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning. “To their families, to their friends, and to their coworkers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”

Missy went out for a drink with friends on September 15, 2017. The post prompted responses from several friends.

“Missed you at the reunion,” wrote one friend. “OMG! We gotta catch up!” wrote another. “Looking good Missy enjoy,” wrote a third.

11 Other Victims Were Killed & Here are Their Names

Here are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. Most of the victims, city officials said, worked for the city government, several of them for decades. https://t.co/1rGjPntiay — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2019

All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake

Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach

Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach

Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk

Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan

Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach

Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach

Michelle “Missy” Langer, Virginia Beach

Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach