Michelle “Missy” Langer: Tribute to the Virginia Beach Victim

City of Virginia Beach Michelle "Missy" Langer

Michelle Missy Langer was one of the victims killed during a mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2018.

Langer was an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. She lived in Virginia Beach.

An employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and victims were found on all three floors, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera.

“So in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us,” Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning. “To their families, to their friends, and to their coworkers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”

Facebook via Missy LangerMichelle “Missy” Langer with her friends in September 2017.

Missy went out for a drink with friends on September 15, 2017. The post prompted responses from several friends.

“Missed you at the reunion,” wrote one friend. “OMG! We gotta catch up!” wrote another. “Looking good Missy enjoy,” wrote a third.

11 Other Victims Were Killed & Here are Their Names

All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake

Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach

Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach

Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk

Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan

Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach

Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach

Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach

