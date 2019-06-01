Michelle “Missy” Langer: Tribute to the Virginia Beach Victim

Michelle Missy Langer was one of the victims killed during a mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2018.
Langer was an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. She lived in Virginia Beach.
An employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and victims were found on all three floors, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera.
“So in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us,” Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning. “To their families, to their friends, and to their coworkers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”
Missy went out for a drink with friends on September 15, 2017. The post prompted responses from several friends.
“Missed you at the reunion,” wrote one friend. “OMG! We gotta catch up!” wrote another. “Looking good Missy enjoy,” wrote a third.
11 Other Victims Were Killed & Here are Their Names
All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.
Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake
Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach
Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach
Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach
Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk
Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan
Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach
Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach
Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake
Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach