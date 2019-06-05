Miley Cyrus Speaks Out About Being Grabbed Without Consent

Days after she was grabbed by a fan against her consent in Barcelona, Spain, Miley Cyrus is speaking out about the incident.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

In the video, the 26-year-old pop superstar and husband Chris Hemsworth are walking through a sea of fans and photographers when the overzealous man comes into frame from the left. He wraps his arm around Cyrus’ neck, then pulls the singer in and attempts to kiss her on the face. Miley resists and ducks out of the way just in time and security quickly jumped in to intervene. Chris Hemsworth was in front of the commotion and didn’t see what had transpired.

Miley responded to the incident on Twitter this morning with a series of posts clip featuring video clips from Inside Edition.

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.” the singer wrote, ending her post the hashtag “#DontF***WithMyFreedom” which is a line from her new song “Mother’s Daughter”

She followed that up with another post that included a screenshot of Facebook comments from people who said she deserved what happened. “You wanted to be SEXY, what did you expect?” reads one comment from user Lynn Sejevick.

Cyrus captioned her second post again with “Dont f*** with my freedom” with the hashtag “#stillnotaskingforit”. The “Malibu” singer did not hold back with her criticism of the media coverage of the event and the public response to her being grabbed without her consent. The replies from fans in both Twitter posts were highly supportive of Miley and her stance on the incident.

Miley has faced similar criticisms in the past. In 2013, Miley revamped her image and released a hip-hop influenced album, Bangerz, accompanied by a new, sexier, bolder style and look. She received backlash for some of her performances including “twerking” on Robin Thicke during the 2013 MTV video music awards. She’s never shied away from the controversy. When asked on NBC’s Today in 2013 to explain her recent transformation responded with “this is just who I am“.

This incident comes at a busy time in Miley’s life. Her new album, “SHE IS COMING”, was released on May 31 and the singer is currently traveling to promote it. The six-song EP is the first of three 6 song EPs Miley plans to release in 2019.