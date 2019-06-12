Mueller Report Hearing Schedule for June 12: Witnesses, Time & Details for Second Hearing

A second hearing discussing Robert Mueller’s report will take place Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Here’s what we know so far about the schedule and the witnesses slated to appear.

The House Intelligence Committee Is Hosting a Hearing on Wednesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. Eastern

An open House Intelligence Hearing on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. This hearing is called: “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume I.”

This public hearing will examine the “counterintelligence implications” of volume one of the Mueller report, CNN reported. Two former FBI officials will be witnesses at the hearing: Stephanie Douglas and Robert Anderson.

The official description for the hearing reads: “As part of this series of hearings and testimony, the Committee plans to speak with fact witnesses, national security experts, and others connected to the Special Counsel’s investigation to elucidate the issues and findings in the first volume of the report.”

Stephanie Douglas is former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the FBI. Robert Anderson is also former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the FBI.

Republicans Are Inviting McCarthy To Speak

Rep. Devin Nunes revealed that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee will also be calling former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy as a witness this week, Washington Examiner reported. He was invited to “hopefully have a little bit of balance” with the other witnesses. It’s not clear if McCarthy is scheduled for today or another day.

A House Judiciary Committee hearing took place on Monday covering Volume 2 of the Mueller Report and the obstruction question. John Dean, counsel for the former President Nixon, was interviewed.

Mueller Won’t Be Testifying

Mueller has said that he prefers not to testify, CBS reported. He said: “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself. The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”