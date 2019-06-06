Nathan Halfmann: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathan Halfmann is the Waukesha standoff suspect who, on Facebook Live, threatened to shoot his girlfriend during a shutdown of I-94 in Waukesha, Wisconsin Tuesday. He was shot by police and remains in critical condition after running from police while pointing a gun at his girlfriend, Kalin Sunde, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff. Sunde streamed parts of the standoff on Facebook Live.

Halfmann was in critical condition Thursday. He was driving a stolen minivan which was being pursued by a deputy when he pointed a gun out the window, investigators said. He told police he was holding his girlfriend hostage. The standoff lasted about five hours. Interstate 94 was closed until about 5 a.m. and Highway 67 was closed until Wednesday afternoon while investigators collected evidence from the crime scene.

Sunde is accused of stabbing a K-9 after she and Halfmann fled the vehicle. The dog, Justice, was treated by a veterinarian and released. Police said he was able to return to work.

Officers used spike strips to stop the van. During negotiations with police, Halfmann repeatedly asked for marijuana and “15 more minutes” to call family members. Sunde said on the video “He’s gonna blow my brains out.”

Halfmann was wanted on drug charges before the standoff.

Be forewarned the video is graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Somebody’s Gonna Die,’ He Said on Facebook Live

“Well, they won’t give me 15 minutes, so somebody’s gonna die,” Hoffman said during a Facebook Live recording.

The 37-year-old man, of Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, was repeatedly caught on video saying he would shoot his girlfriend, Kalin Sunde, a 31-year-old mother of South Milwaukee. She was also hospitalized after the shooting. She was in stable condition Thursday. The standoff lasted about five hours. She appeared to start the video shortly after the standoff began.

“This is live … he has a gun. He is going to blow my brains out,” she said. “Everybody, Facebook Live. Record this and keep posting. … I know it’s gonna be gruesome.”

Halfmann told her he did not want to go back to prison and would not surrender peacefully.

“He always said he’s not going back to jail and that they wouldn’t take him alive,” she said on the video.

She also spoke about her relationship with Halfmann on the video.

“You know I’d do anything for him, but he forces me to do things,” Sunde said. “I’ve never done anything wrong. … I do it all for him.”

She also said she wanted to resolve the situation, expressing fear she would die.

“I honestly want to live … how are we gonna resolve this? So that I can have a life and my kids can have a mom.”

Halfmann repeatedly told a negotiator he would surrender after 15 minutes, and repeatedly threatened to kill Sunde on the video.

“Give me 15 minutes and I surrender, on my word. Otherwise, she gets shot, now,” he said.

He told a police negotiator he wanted 15 minutes to call family members.

“I need to talk to some people to say goodbye, that I’m going to prison. So, please, 15 minutes,” he said.

He also asked for marijuana, cigarettes and water. A negotiator on the video can be heard saying they gave the couple water and cigarettes.

“You haven’t held up any of your end of the bargain. You’re not going anywhere. You need to come out,” the negotiator said.

He became increasingly more antagonistic with the negotiator.

“Lady, do you want somebody’s life on your hands? On your conscience? Do you even have a conscience?” he said.

Later he asked, “What, do you guys have plans tonight or something?”

At one point he said to police, “Move back or Kalin gets shot.”

Sunde can heard on the video saying, “He has a gun. He has a gun and he’s gonna blow my brains out.”

Halfmann asked Sunde how many people were watching the video.

“I want to know if somebody’s getting the message that this sh*t’s f*cked up,” he said.

Watch the full video here.

2. Halfmann Was Shot While Pointing A Gun At Sunde, Said Police

Halfmann was shot by police during the standoff. He was in critical condition Thursday.

Everything began when a Department of Natural Resources Officer approached the stolen van in Kettle Moraine State Forest at about 4:21 p.m. Tuesday. They fled about five miles, and police used tire deflators to stop the vehicle. Someone inside pointed a gun out the window, according to investigators.

“That elevated into a very serious, deadly force kind of situation,” Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said during a press conference.

A deputy fired at the suspect.

Halfmann called Waukesha County Communications Center and demanded a negotiator, according to the sheriff’s office. He barricaded himself inside, and said he was holding Sunde hostage. The couple can be seen hanging up sheets and tapestries inside the van on the video.

A tactical unit was called and police attempted to negotiate for five hours. Halfmann and Sunde ran out when police put smoke bombs in the car. Police said Halfmann was pointing a gun at Sunde, prompting two deputies to fire at him. She continued to run onto I-94 and struggled with tactical officers, injuring the K-9 in the struggle. Sunde was also treated at the hospital.

He asked repeatedly for 15 more minutes to call his family members, and asked police for marijuana, according to the Journal Sentinal. Investigators said during a press conference the suspect was shot as he pointed a gun at the woman while fleeing police.

The newspaper reported he was in critical condition on Thursday after he was shot twice by officers.

3. The Couple Had A Meth Lab in the Car

Halfmann and Sunde had methamphetamines in the car, Sunde said on the video. She said they were using the “shake and bake” method to cook the meth, which can explode.

“Well, honestly, you guys know those are very volatile, right? So if they come in, or anything, well, they get blown up, too,” Sunde said, referring to police.

Several times, she attempted to negotiate with Halfmann to leave the car.

“Will you come with me?” she asked.

She said she was afraid to die in the standoff. At one point in the video, Halfmann appeared to be choking Sunde.

4. Halfmann Has History of Domestic Abuse

Halfmann has an extensive criminal history in Wisconsin with cases stemming back to at least 1998, including domestic abuse charges, according to court records. He was charged May 1 with threatening law enforcement and bail jumping. He was charged in three separate cases in April, 2018, with charges including possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

He faced domestic abuse charges in 2005, including charges of intimidating a victim and use of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to use of a weapon while intoxicated. In 2012 he was charged with possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place. In that case, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of THC and related misdemeanors. In 2015, he was charged with bail jumping and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, both misdemeanors. The drug charge was dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to bail jumping. He was charged with operating while intoxicated in 2016. In 2017, he was charged with possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession, and the drug trafficking charge was dismissed. He was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer in 2017 and 2018.

His cases stem back to his teenage years with underage drinking cases.

Court documents also show he was involved in a contested divorce in 2016, which included an order for child support.

Halfmann and Sunde were in an on-again, off-again relationship, according to the Journal Sentinel.

5. Halfmann Is In Police Custody And Has Not Been Charged

Halfmann has not been charged in the standoff. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 6 no charges were pending Thursday.

“At this time, both the male and female remain in the custody of the Waukesha County Sheriff,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He worked as a carpenter, according to his LinkedIn page.