Nathan Halfmann: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathan Halfmann is the Waukesha, Wisconsin standoff suspect who was shot by police during a shutdown of I-94 Tuesday, according to local newspaper reports. His girlfriend, Kalin Sunde, claimed on Facebook live videos he threatened to shoot her.

He is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in which he barricaded himself in a minivan and pointed a gun at his girlfriend, police said. Sunde is accused of stabbing a K-9 during the standoff. The dog, Justice, is expected to recover.

Interstate I-94 was shut down at Highway 67 for several hours after Halfmann allegedly fled police in a stolen van. Officers used spike strips to stop the van. During negotiations with police, he repeatedly asked for marijuana and “15 more minutes” to call family members. Sunde said on the video “He is going to blow my brains out.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Facebook Live Videos Claimed He Would Shoot His Girlfriend

Halfmann, 37, of Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, said he was going to shoot his girlfriend, Kalin Sunde, during the standoff, she said on Facebook Live.

“He’s going to blow my brains out,” she said during a video.

Be forewarned that the videos are graphic and disturbing.

At one point he said to police, “Move back or Kalin gets shot.”

2. Halfmann is in Critical Condition From The Shooting

Halfmann was shot by police during the standoff.

The couple fled when police put smoke bombs in the car. Halfmann pointed a gun at Sunde as they fled, police said during a press conference.

He asked repeatedly for 15 more minutes to call his family members, and asked police for marijuana, according to the Journal Sentinal. Investigators said during a press conference the suspect was shot as he pointed a gun at the woman while fleeing police.

The newspaper reported he was in critical condition on Thursday after he was shot twice by officers.

3. Halfmann Has an Extensive Criminal History

Halfmann has an extensive criminal history in Wisconsin, according to court records. He was charged May 1 with threatening law enforcement. The case is still open.

He was charged in four separate cases in April, 2018 with charges including possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

4. He was in an On-Again, Off-Again Relationship With Sunde

Halfmann and Sunde were in an on-again, off-again relationship, according to the Journal Sentinel.

5. Halfmann Has Not Been Charged in the Standoff

Halfmann has not been charged in the standoff. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 6 no charges were pending Thursday.