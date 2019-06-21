New Mexico Fire Map: Source of Fires & Smoke Near Me Right Now

New Mexico has a number of active wildfires right now. Here is the latest information about the fires in New Mexico as of June 20, 2019. In some parts of New Mexico, smoke seen drifting into region is actually from the 50,000+-acre Woodbury Fire in Arizona. Read on for more details.

You can view an interactive map provided by GEOMAC here. Using the map, you can zoom in to view specific fires in the New Mexico region. A map is embedded below from GEOMAC, but you may need to zoom in to use it. You can go to the full map and see all the full features here.

And Inciweb has a map you can see here. Inciweb has more fires listed than GEOMAC, interestingly.

Here’s a list of the fires in New Mexico right now.

Smoke from Arizona’s Woodbury Fire Can Be Seen in New Mexico

First, in parts of New Mexico, smoke you’re seeing is actually from the Woodbury Fire in Arizona.

Zooming out shows the magnitude of the smoke plume today coming from the #WoodburyFire as it moves toward the NE into #NewMexico. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/mCJihqJBk2 — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) June 21, 2019

Here’s an interactive map of the Woodbury Fire’s location in Arizona. The following embedded map of the fire is provided by MappingSupport.com and Joseph Elfelt.

And now for details about fires in New Mexico.

Elk Fire

This fire is 1,819 acres and 89 percent contained according to Inciweb on June 17. It started on June 6 and is 23 miles southeast of Quemado. Projected activity is: “Minimal movement within existing fire perimeter. Interior flanking, backing and creeping. Possible occasional single tree torching. Minimal smoke production as interior pockets consume.”

It’s burning on National Forest System lands in the Quemado Ranger District in Gila National Forest, Inciweb notes. They added: “Lack of access and resistance to control, the ability of firefighters to suppress this fire will be extremely difficult and limited. The public should expect to see this fire continue to grow across the landscape. Firefighters will continue to assess and engage this fire where and when opportunities exist.”

The latest update was made on June 17 by Inciweb.

Gurule Fire

This fire is 2,360 acres and it was caused by lightning. It’s 10 miles northwest of El Rito, NM. It was first reported on June 7. Increased smoke is being seen because of ground ignitions used to reduce fuel and cleanup.

Indian Peaks Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire set to help cut down on out-of-control fires later. It’s a 10,000 acre project.

Jordan Fire

This fire is 322 acres, Inciweb noted. It was caused by lightning and is in Catron County, New Mexico in the Gila Wildnerness boundaries, on National Forest System lands. It’s in monitor status at the moment, five miles north of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. Minimal spread is expected. The last update was issued on June 14.

Lone Mountain Fire

This fire is 918 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 20. It was caused by lightning and is six miles north of White Oaks, NM, within the Castle Garden Mesa region. Inciweb notes: “The Lone Mountain Fire began on May 26, 2019, and is located about 6 miles north of White Oaks, NM on the Smokey Bear Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest. Pinon-juniper, limited grass, and a few ponderosa pines cover most of the area where the fire is located. The fuel type, location and weather conditions make the Lone Mountain Fire a unique and ideal candidate for a confine-and-contain fire and could allow fire managers to reduce the number of pinon/juniper trees, fuel on the ground and create the space for more grass to grow.”

A final update issued on June 20 said it was being transferred to another crew to monitor the fire.

Pine Lodge Fire

This fire is 460 acres and 2 percent contained according to Inciweb on June 20. The cause is under investigation. It’s 50 miles from Roswell off FS Road 130 in the Capitan Mountain Wilderness.

Rendija Rx Fire

This is a prescribed fire set to help cut down on out-of-control fires later.

Roaring Fire

On the border of Arizona and New Mexico, this fire is now listed as 100 percent contained.

Spring Fire

This lightning-caused fire is 3,500 acres and although listed as active on Inciweb, it’s 100 percent contained. It’s northwest of Winston, NM off Highway 59.