Orlando Tornado Warning: Photos & Video

An Orlando tornado warning sent vacationers indoors and onto social media Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued an alert ending at 5:45 p.m., saying wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were possible, along with hail. The National Weather Service said the alert effected a population of 212,772 people including 21 schools and one hospital.

Tornado Warning including Kissimmee FL, Doctor Phillips FL, Celebration FL until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RMSz1LbO1v — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 19, 2019

The alert also impacted people at resorts around Orlando and Kissimmee, including Disney World, Sea World and Hollywood Studios. The alert also included Saint Cloud, Bay Lake, Celebration, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Titusville and Oviedo.

Local meteorologists shared radar of the storm. Meterologist Casey Cloud wrote, “Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World.”

Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World. pic.twitter.com/0yJlOa4QbG — Meteorologist Casey Cloud (@CloudCasey) June 19, 2019

There were no confirmed reports of a tornado.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tourists Were Soaked at Orlando Resorts

One person shared a video of a downpour from Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge. He wrote it was his first time staying at the lodge. He could see animals, including a giraffe, from his window.

Hey @WDWToday, this is my first time staying at Animal Kingdom Lodge and the view from my room is amazing! Look at that giraffe. Look at it! pic.twitter.com/lhD0EbLbQl — boardcot (@boardcot) June 18, 2019

The next day, his view was masked by a downpour.

A tornado warned storm over the Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge today. pic.twitter.com/XvQRJG7xZD — boardcot (@boardcot) June 19, 2019

Another Instagram user shared a photo from Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, writing, “It’s chucking it down and we have a tornado warning.”

People in the area of Kissimmee, Florida received an alert on their phones warning of a tornado. It said, “Tornado Warning in this area til 5:45 PM EDT. Take shelter now. Check local media. – NWS”

A person from California tweeted the alert after it appeared on her phone.

there’s a tornado warning??? Help?? I’m from Cali and don’t know what to do???? AND AT DISNEY WORLD????????? pic.twitter.com/OlR2jn9spo — mabel is ia-ish bc of vacation (@niallerslarrie) June 19, 2019

One person wrote on Twitter, “Yikes. All the weather alerts for Orlando area right now. Southwest is currently having us board the plane…but that was before the tornado warning popped up.”

Others also tweeted about airport delays.

We had a 4 hour delay and wondered if the gods tried to keep us in disney too 😂😂 hope the warnings are lifted soon. Scary stuff when there's tornado warnings 😳 — Krispy Smore (@KrispySmore) June 19, 2019

Our flight was supposed to leave in 10 minutes, but Southwest just shut down for the 2nd time since we’ve been here due to weather! ⛈ It’s a sign. Orlando doesn’t want us to leave. 😂 — The Double Dose (@TheDisneyDouble) June 19, 2019

One person shared a video of a downpour outside a window.

Another person shared a photo of ominous-looking skies.

Playing in a Tornado 🌪 Warning the storm chasing lives!! Video later did see a nice funnel cloud 10 Mi of Disney. pic.twitter.com/DmXXke23kp — HypedGamerNetwork (@NetworkHyped) June 19, 2019

The weather seemed to dampen the spirits of some tourists.

A tornado warning… while we’re still at Disney… bruhhhh — mclissv (@_heyyymelissa) June 19, 2019

It’s all fun and games until there’s a tornado warning at Disney and you’re in the hall of presidents having a panic attack — ali ☆ (@aliihanlon) June 19, 2019

GUYSSSS IM SCARED THERE IS A TORNADO WARNING AND IM AT DISNEY — kloey ✨ (@itskloey) June 19, 2019

Others seemed to remain positive.

Stormie and mine first Disney experience resulted in us getting to ride two rides, and having a tornado warning and needing to take shelter:) — Kelsey Barclay (@kelso_barco5) June 19, 2019

A group attending the HOSA International Leadership Conference at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando were told to take shelter in a restroom. The tornado warning was one of their “unexpected new experiences.”

HOSA ILC definitely bringing unexpected new experiences- tornado warnings with Disney cast having us shelter in an island restroom & the girls curtesy corps as opening session bouncers at front doors. What a day! ⁦@AltaLomaHigh⁩ @GayleRoss55⁩ ⁦@bravescollon⁩ pic.twitter.com/IA0V7R3Net — Mary Haus (@MrsHausAlhs) June 19, 2019

Others also reported taking shelter.

One Hollywood Studios visitor wrote, “These two got extremely soaked riding Slinky Dog Dash in the rain just before a tornado warning came in. Another new adventure!”

Another person shared a gif of a cat hanging onto a tree, saying “that was an experience!”

Could you say that to Florida too please? Just had my first tornado warning while at Disney. That was an experience! pic.twitter.com/WoCs3Q6UkT — Captain Joddleberry 🦖🦕🦖 (@Joddleberry) June 19, 2019

Another said, “I’m pretty sure I brought all the tornado warnings to Disney World.”

I’m pretty sure I brought all the tornado warnings to Disney World pic.twitter.com/IjihyjVoFN — Nikki ❊ (@NikkiReinhart) June 19, 2019

A man from Texas tweeted his first thought when he saw a tornado warning near Disney.

“If I died in a tornado at Disney World, none of my friends would be surprised. They’d be like “of course he did…” wrote Jason Straughan.

If I died in a tornado at Disney World, none of my friends would be surprised. They’d be like “of course he did…” — Jason Straughan (@jdstraughan) June 19, 2019

Others shared photos of their Disney experience in ponchos.

“Tornado warning didn’t stop us from getting back on the Disney shuttles to go back to the parks & use our remaining fast passes,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Gotta love this Florida summer weather.”

Another person shared a video of the tornado warning experience.