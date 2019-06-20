Orlando Tornado Warning: Photos & Video

An Orlando tornado warning sent vacationers indoors and onto social media Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued an alert ending at 5:45 p.m., saying wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were possible, along with hail. The National Weather Service said the alert effected a population of 212,772 people including 21 schools and one hospital.
The alert also impacted people at resorts around Orlando and Kissimmee, including Disney World, Sea World and Hollywood Studios. The alert also included Saint Cloud, Bay Lake, Celebration, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Titusville and Oviedo.
Local meteorologists shared radar of the storm. Meterologist Casey Cloud wrote, “Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World.”
There were no confirmed reports of a tornado.
Here’s what you need to know:
Tourists Were Soaked at Orlando Resorts
One person shared a video of a downpour from Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge. He wrote it was his first time staying at the lodge. He could see animals, including a giraffe, from his window.
The next day, his view was masked by a downpour.
Another Instagram user shared a photo from Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, writing, “It’s chucking it down and we have a tornado warning.”
People in the area of Kissimmee, Florida received an alert on their phones warning of a tornado. It said, “Tornado Warning in this area til 5:45 PM EDT. Take shelter now. Check local media. – NWS”
A person from California tweeted the alert after it appeared on her phone.
One person wrote on Twitter, “Yikes. All the weather alerts for Orlando area right now. Southwest is currently having us board the plane…but that was before the tornado warning popped up.”
Others also tweeted about airport delays.
One person shared a video of a downpour outside a window.
Another person shared a photo of ominous-looking skies.
The weather seemed to dampen the spirits of some tourists.
Others seemed to remain positive.
A group attending the HOSA International Leadership Conference at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando were told to take shelter in a restroom. The tornado warning was one of their “unexpected new experiences.”
Others also reported taking shelter.
One Hollywood Studios visitor wrote, “These two got extremely soaked riding Slinky Dog Dash in the rain just before a tornado warning came in. Another new adventure!”
Another person shared a gif of a cat hanging onto a tree, saying “that was an experience!”
Another said, “I’m pretty sure I brought all the tornado warnings to Disney World.”
A man from Texas tweeted his first thought when he saw a tornado warning near Disney.
“If I died in a tornado at Disney World, none of my friends would be surprised. They’d be like “of course he did…” wrote Jason Straughan.
Others shared photos of their Disney experience in ponchos.
“Tornado warning didn’t stop us from getting back on the Disney shuttles to go back to the parks & use our remaining fast passes,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Gotta love this Florida summer weather.”
Another person shared a video of the tornado warning experience.