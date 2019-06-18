William Shanahan, Patrick Shanahan’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Shanahan is Patrick Shanahan’s son. He is accused of once attacking his mother, Kimberly Jordinson, in 2011 over allegations that he was having an affair with a 36-year-old woman.

On June 18, President Donald Trump tweeted that Patrick Shanahan was dropping out of consideration to be the secretary of defense. Trump said, “Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family.” Shanahan will be replaced by the Secretary of the Army Mark Esper.

In a statement, Shanahan admitted that his decision to drop out was directly related to his FBI background check which revealed domestic violence incidents that occurred in 2010 and 2011. William is one of the couple’s three children, he has two older sisters, Jordan and Caili.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. William Was Accused of Hitting His Mother in the Back of the Head With a Baseball Bat & Unplugging the Landline So She Couldn’t Dial 911

In 2010, Patrick Shanahan then-wife, Kim, was arrested after she was accused of drunkenly attacking her husband. Kim maintained that she had been attacked by her husband. USA Today was the first to report that during the incident, Kim told a 911 operator, “My husband is throwing punches at me. He’s been hitting me … I don’t need a medic, I need you guys to get him out of the house … He’s just swinging punches at me.”

A year later, in 2011, was when William Shanahan, then 17, was accused of hitting his mother with a baseball bat. The pair had allegedly gotten into an argument over William’s affair with a 36-year-old woman.

Shanahan’s statement regarding the incident saw the former Boeing executive say he “never” laid a hand on his wife. He added, “I wish nothing but the best for her and regret that my children’s privacy has been violated and they are being forced to relive a tragic situation that we have worked so hard as a family to put behind us.”

Speaking to the Washington Post, Shanahan said that if his son’s past was brought up in confirmation hearings it would “ruin” his life. Shanahan also said that “Bad things can happen to good families… and this is a tragedy, really.”

Documents in the case say that William allegedly hit his mother with a baseball bat after pinning her against a bathroom wall. After hitting her, the documents say that Wiliam left his mother “to lie in a pool of blood” and then “unplugged the landline phone cord depriving the victim… the use of 911 to render aid.” In the couple’s divorce documents, William’s mother said that she was hit in the back of the head by the bat. While William’s father defended his son, saying he had acted in self-defense. Shanahan alleged that his wife had been subjected to harassment for three hours before the altercation turned violent. Shanahan told the Washington Post in June 2019 that he did not defend his son anymore following the incident.

2. William Is Engaged to a Woman Named Emily Summers

According to William’s Facebook page, he is engaged to a woman named Emily Summers.

3. William Works in Aviation Technology

William is a manager with Aviation Technical Services in Seattle. He writes on his LinkedIn page that he is an “experienced corporate development analyst with a demonstrated history of working in the aviation and aerospace industry.” William graduated from the University of Washington in 2018. Patrick Shanahan is a long-standing member of the school’s Board of Regents and previously served as chairman of the board.

4. William’s Mother Says Her Kids are ‘Absolutely Amazing’

In a 2014 profile on her business career, William’s mother described her kids as “absolutely amazing—interesting, beautiful, smart, intellectual, successful. I learn something new from them every day.”

Kim said of her personal life in the profile, “I always liked kids, but I never thought that was my path,” she remarks. “Growing up, I had had friends with working moms, and they always seemed so cold in their business suits. That was my image of a working mom, and I didn’t want to be that. I wanted to be free to always climb and reach for more.” Kim mentioned in the article that she met Patrick Shanahan while she had been working for the National Rifle Association.

5. Patrick Shanahan Said in 2008 That His Busy Work Schedule Had Led Him to a ‘Rift’ in His Marriage

In a 2008 interview with the Seattle Times, that his work life, at the time he had been working for Boeing, had caused a rift in his family. Shanahan was based in Seattle at the time while his wife and children had remained in Virginia.

Shanahan’s full statement upon announcing his decision to withdraw from consideration for secretary of defense read, “After having been confirmed for deputy secretary less than two years ago, it is unfortunate that such a painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago is being dredged up and painted in an incomplete and therefore misleading way as a result of this nomination process.

Though my marriage ended in sorrow and disappointment, I never laid a hand on my then-wife and cooperated fully in a thorough law enforcement investigation that resulted in her being charged with assault against me—charges which I had dropped in the interest of my family. Our story is not dissimilar to those of the many families facing the difficult challenges that come when a loved one struggles with substance abuse and other emotional issues as is the case with my former-wife.

I wish nothing but the best for her and regret that my children’s privacy has been violated and they are being forced to relive a tragic situation that we have worked so hard as a family to put behind us.”

