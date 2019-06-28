Is Pete Buttigieg Married? Yes, to Husband Chasten

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been a break-out candidate in the Democratic primary for present. Pete Buttigieg speaks a lot about his partner, Chasten Buttegieg, and Chasten is an entertaining presence on Twitter.

Are they married, though? The answer is yes. Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are married. If Pete were able to secure the White House, that would make Chasten the country’s First Man. The candidate known as “Mayor Pete” will take the stage on Thursday, June 27, 2019 for the self half of the first Democratic primary presidential debate in Miami, Florida.

Chasten took to Twitter to wish his husband luck in the presidential debate. “You’re ready, @PeteButtigieg. You’ve got this. I love you,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Was Married in 2018

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are almost newlyweds, but not quite. According to People Magazine, they were married for less than a year when Pete decided to run for president. CNN reported that the couple married in June 2018 at a wedding reception that featured arcade games – claw-grabber for Pete and skeeball for Chasten.

You can see a wedding photo in their New York Times’ wedding announcement. The announcement says that the pair went on their first date to a pub in South Bent where they drank Guinness and ate Scottish eggs.

The New York Times wedding announcement says the wedding took place on June 16; the couple wore “three-piece Ted Baker suits from Nordstrom of differing but complementary shades of blue and matching socks.” They were married by “the Rev. Brian G. Grantz at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James before 200 guests.” The ceremony was streamed live over YouTube and featured a reading of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion giving same-sex couples marriage rights, according to The Times.

Reporter: will your husband play a role in your campaign?

Peter: yeah, I think he’s behind you pic.twitter.com/D5BBoR13gX — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 29, 2019

The former Chasten Gelzman is a 29-year-old former drama teacher, People reports. On May 2, 2019, Chasten tweeted a picture of him and Pete on the cover of Time Magazine, and wrote, “11 years ago, when I came out, I didn’t think there was a place for me in this world. 10 months ago we said ‘I do.’ 1 month ago we said ‘let’s do this.'” You can follow Chasten on Twitter here.

11 years ago, when I came out, I didn’t think there was a place for me in this world.

10 months ago we said “I do.”

1 month ago we said “let’s do this.”

Today: pic.twitter.com/7642YUw40n — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) May 2, 2019

People enjoy Chasten’s sense of humor on Twitter.

Helping Peter pick out a blue tie for the debate pic.twitter.com/9zQwJ9L0ge — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) June 27, 2019

Buttigieg told CNN about his husband, who has become something of a social media sensation, “The thing I love about him, and maybe the thing you love about him, too, is he is the same person whether we are at home folding laundry together, or if he’s in front of a room like this, full of supporters. He’s the exact same person.”

Pete & Chasten Buttigieg Met on a Dating App

Pete told the podcast LGBTQ&A that he was “laid up and recovering from an injury” in 2015 when he met Pete on a dating app called Hinge, according to People Magazine. Pete enjoyed Chasten’s sense of humor, and they connected over a mutual love of Game of Thrones.

On their first date, Pete told Chasten, “In 2020 there’s a possibility I might be considered for governor,” according to an interview he gave on CBS Sunday Morning. He later joked, according to Daily Beast, “Never underestimate what can happen when you agree to go on a date with a cute guy from South Bend, Indiana.”

Chasten was raised in Michigan and came out as a teen, Daily Beast reported. He worked as a teacher in Milwaukee and went to college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. According to Daily Beast, as First Man, Chasten has said he would highlight “improving public schools, access to arts education, and mental health care.”