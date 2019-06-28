Do Pete & Chasten Buttigieg Have Children? Does Pete Buttigieg Have Kids?

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg do not have any kids. The married couple have acknowledged that they may want to have children in the future, though.

In April, a day after he formally announced his presidential run, Pete Buttigieg acknowledged his and Chasten’s intentions to have a family one day. Specifically, he said that he has a “personal stake” in the push for better paid parental leave programs. Per ABC News, he said, “We’re hoping to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too. We should have paid parental leave and find a way to have paid leave for anyone who needs caring.”

In an interview with MSNBC shortly after, he further clarified his timeline, saying, “This running for president has slowed down the path.”

He continued,

“My husband, he is made for a lot of things. He is a great educator. He has become a great public figure, coming out of the gate. He is going to be an amazing father. I can’t wait to see — I hope I will be good at it, too. I can’t wait to see him have that chance.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Chasten & Pete Were Married in 2018 in Their Hometown of South Bend

According to ABC, Chasten and Pete were married at the Cathedral of Saint James in South Bend, Indiana in 2018.

In June, Pete spoke more about his desire to start a family with Chasten in the coming years, regardless of whether or not he wins the presidential election. When asked if he could see himself starting a family with his husband while in the White House, he said, “I don’t see why not.”

He continued, “It wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.”

The Buttigiegs actually met through the dating app Hinge, according to The Hill. Chasten’s original name was Chasten Glezman; he was kicked out of his house when he came out to his parents, he told The Washington Post. He eventually reconciled with his parents and they walked him down the aisle when he married Pete. However, he said he is still estranged from his brothers.

One of his brothers told the publication, “I want the best for him. I just don’t support the gay lifestyle.”

The other brother said, “We never got over it.”

"I don't see why not. I think it wouldn't be the first time children have arrived to a first couple." Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg tells @JakeTapper he and his husband, Chasten, may be open to having kids in the White House, if he is elected. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/e7J5eJhsY7 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 16, 2019

If Pete Buttigieg is elected president, then Chasten will be the first “First Husband” in American History. To The Washington Post, he talked about what it’s been like, watching his husband run for president.

Chasten said of the experience of hearing his husband say he wanted to run for president, “I laughed. I was like, ‘No, no, no — are you serious?’ Okay, what are we thinking here? I love you. I believe in you. You’re amazing. Do you think this would work?’”

He continued, “It’s just so important to go out there and do a good job right now. Because for the first time in many people’s lives, they see someone on a national scale that makes them say, ‘Oh, that’s me, too.’ ”