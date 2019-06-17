Philadelphia Graduation Party Mass Shooting Injures Eight

At least eight people were shot at a graduation party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 16, 2018.
“Police commissioner on scene of mass shooting at graduation party, 8 shot, 1 dead, possibly one more injured. Gunman sprayed into crowd of 60 people in SW Philadelphia,” wrote local journalist Sabina Kuriakose on Twitter.
Here’s what you need to know:
Four Teenagers Are Among the Wounded, Reports Say
She added: “Believed to be a high school graduation celebration. Commissioner says party likely targeted. Unsure if graduate/s who were being celebrated are among victims. 4 teens as young as 15 among the 8 shooting victims. Fatal victim was in his 20s.”
According to NBC Philadelphia, the shooting occurred “near 70th and Buist avenues shortly before 10:30 p.m.” There were more than a dozen shootings in Philly over the weekend, the station reported.
The motive was not yet clear.
This post is being updated as more information is learned about the graduation party.