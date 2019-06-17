Philadelphia Graduation Party Mass Shooting Injures Eight

At least eight people were shot at a graduation party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 16, 2018.

“Police commissioner on scene of mass shooting at graduation party, 8 shot, 1 dead, possibly one more injured. Gunman sprayed into crowd of 60 people in SW Philadelphia,” wrote local journalist Sabina Kuriakose on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Four Teenagers Are Among the Wounded, Reports Say

Police commissioner on scene of mass shooting at graduation party, 8 shot, 1 dead, possibly one more injured. Gunman sprayed into crowd of 60 people in SW Philadelphia @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/3rRQkv4T9W — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) June 17, 2019

She added: “Believed to be a high school graduation celebration. Commissioner says party likely targeted. Unsure if graduate/s who were being celebrated are among victims. 4 teens as young as 15 among the 8 shooting victims. Fatal victim was in his 20s.”

According to NBC Philadelphia, the shooting occurred “near 70th and Buist avenues shortly before 10:30 p.m.” There were more than a dozen shootings in Philly over the weekend, the station reported.

The motive was not yet clear.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the graduation party.