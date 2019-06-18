6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan [VIDEO, MAPS]

Japanese authorities issued a tsunami warning after a massive earthquake shook the Japanese island of Honshu on Tuesday night. The earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, rattled buildings in Yamagata Prefecture; you can see skyscrapers shaking and hear the impact of the quake in footage here.

There were no casualties announced. Media outlets were also quick to report that the nuclear facilities did not cause any malfunction as the nuclear facilities in nearby Nigata prefecture. Japan still has strong memories of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which caused radiation leakage at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the quake struck 53 miles northwest of Nigata Prefecture at 10:22PM on Tuesday, local time. The agency issued a warning for a 0.2-1.0 meter tsunami along the northwest coast of the island. Coastal areas of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures, as well as the Noto area in Ishikawa Prefecture, are included in the tsunami advisories.

You Can See Maps of the Earthquake’s Impact Here

The US Geological Survey has created a series of interactive maps to illustrate the massive earthquake and its impact. You can find those maps here:

This map illustrates the physical range and reach of the 6.4 magnitude quake.

This map illustrates the earthquake’s perceived impact on people throughout Honshu island. People were asked to rate how strongly they felt the earthquake on a scale ranging from “not felt” to “extreme.” They were also asked to assess the damage done on a scale of “none” to “very heavy.” And they were asked to rate the quake’s intensite on a scale from “I” to “X”.

This is a “shake map” of the region impacted. Shake maps are near-real-time maps of ground motion and shaking intensity following significant earthquakes.

This map provides some useful geological information both for Honshu island, where the quake hit on Tuesday night, and for the broader region.