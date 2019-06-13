Rep. Norma Torres: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Ca., caused a stir during a routine House debate by implying that her Republican colleagues were “sex-starved males” for opposing abortion.

WATCH: "Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman's right to choose,” Rep. Norma Torres says on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/jKhV74byUf — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2019

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said, after which loud groan began to echo throughout the room. Although, the young woman sitting directly behind her could not hide a small grin.

The comment was not well-received, as fellow Rules Committee member Rob Woodall, R-Ga., suggested she “change her last statement.”

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor.”

2. Torres Was Named Vice Chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus Earlier This Year

46 years ago today, #SCOTUS ruled to defend a woman's right to make her own personal health decisions. As Vice Co-Chair of the @ProChoiceCaucus in the new Democratic House majority, I will fight to protect against Republican attacks on Roe v. Wade. #FightForRoe pic.twitter.com/xV66JaigMa — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) January 23, 2019

According to a press release, the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus is a coalition of members of the House of Representatives who are working to preserve, protect, and advance women’s constitutionally-protected reproductive rights.

“The fight for reproductive rights has been transformative for American women. It has meant that gender would not and could not limit a woman’s opportunities in life. The ability to make choices about when to have a family has opened up the doors to pursue an education, begin a career, and earn a living. It has meant economic independence and freedom—freedom that is now being threatened by sustained Republican attacks. That’s what makes the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus and the leadership of Congresswomen Dianna DeGette and Barbara Lee so critical to ensuring that women are empowered to freely exercise their constitutionally-protected rights. I’m honored to serve as Vice Chair and take my place on the front lines alongside the new House Democratic majority to protect women’s hard-won reproductive rights.”

3. Torres Has Been Fighting For Women’s Rights For a Long Time

I said it in 2013, and I'll say it again today. Stop coming to the floor demanding control over women's bodies. #YoureNotTheBossOfMe #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/5aOF8dRx47 — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 12, 2019

“I said it in 2013, and I’ll say it again today,” Torres wrote on Twitter. “Stop coming to the floor demanding control over women’s bodies. #YoureNotTheBossOfMe #WomensRightsAreHumanRights”

“Republican politicians are about to strip Missouri women of their access to the lifesaving reproductive care they need. This is a dangerous warning for every woman in America. As Vice Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus, I’ll keep fighting these attacks on women’s freedoms. #StopTheBans”

It’s a revolution! We finally have feminine products in the ladies bathroom in the Capitol Building! It only took 102 years. pic.twitter.com/I0a87R8ItS — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) January 22, 2019

“It’s a revolution! We finally have feminine products in the ladies bathroom in the Capitol Building! It only took 102 years.”

4. Torres Stands With Celebrity Busy Phillipps

"Choices that a human being makes about their own bodies should not be legislated by strangers who can't possibly know or understand each individual's circumstances or beliefs." Thank you for speaking out & standing up for women's freedoms, @BusyPhilipps! #YouKnowMe #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/o2zDvCQkAC — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 4, 2019

“Choices that a human being makes about their own bodies should not be legislated by strangers who can’t possibly know or understand each individual’s circumstances or beliefs.” Thank you for speaking out & standing up for women’s freedoms, @BusyPhilipps! #YouKnowMe #StopTheBans.”

Phillipps spoke out about her abortion at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 4, 2019. She was 15 years old when she sought treatment in Arizona in 1994 and said she has never doubted that it was the right decision.

Thank you to the House Judiciary Committee for inviting me to be a part of the hearing today and thank you to all of the other incredible women who testified along with me in favor of abortion rights.❤️ https://t.co/FE6POkYemf — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 5, 2019

“Thank you to the House Judiciary Committee for inviting me to be a part of the hearing today and thank you to all of the other incredible women who testified along with me in favor of abortion rights.”

5. Torres is a First Generation Migrant

Immigrants make America great. This afternoon, I proudly cast my vote in support for the #DreamandPromiseAct. This bill will create opportunities to welcome even more members to join the ranks of the 10-member strong New Americans Caucus serving in Congress today. pic.twitter.com/wcRWKjUYqG — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 5, 2019

According to her website, Torres immigrated to the United States from Guatemala at age five and is a longtime resident of the Inland Empire. She currently resides in Pomona with her husband Louis, and their two sons Robert and Matthew. Her third son, Christopher, is an Air Force veteran.

Another late night spent working with @RulesDemocrats and @AppropsDems is in the books. It’s all worth it to ensure Inland Empire families have a seat at the table and a voice in Congress! pic.twitter.com/yRzbcAHNFS — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 12, 2019

Torres now represents California’s 35th Congressional District in the Inland Empire which includes Bloomington, Chino, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, and Rialto.