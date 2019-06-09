Reports: Dallas Fire Rescue Says Crane Collapse Kills 1, Injures 7 [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie daigle (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

During a severe thunderstorm, a crane collapsed in Dallas killing one and injuring 7, two critically, local media is reporting Dallas Fire Rescue has confirmed. The crane swayed ni the wind and then fell onto an Old East Dallas apartment building, it’s reported.

“Sad update from Dallas Fire Rescue: 1 dead, 2 critically injured, several others seriously injured after construction crane crashed thru apartment building near downtown #Dallas. Rescuers don’t know if any victims inside garage where multiple levels collapsed.”

The Dallas Morning News reported that as “storms pummeled parts of North Texas,” the crane came down on a parking garage and the Elan City Lights apartments. Fire and rescue crews “found a woman inside an apartment after the crane crashed into the east side of the building,” the paper reported Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. The woman, who has yet to be named, She was later pronounced dead.

CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth had just reported that “Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas.”

