Ryan Keith Cox: Virginia Beach Shooting Victim Died to Save Others

Ryan Keith Cox, a Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, found safety as shots rang out in his workplace Friday. But then he left the refuge to save more lives.

“This gentleman got seven or eight women to safety. One was my sister,” Bobbie Stockton of Norfolk told Heavy.

Stockton’s sister, Christi Dewar, survived the shooting, along with at least six others who Cox led to safety in a break room at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon.

Dewar and Cox, who his friends called Kieth, were close. They started work on the same day almost 13 years ago as account clerks for public utilities.

The two had desks close to each other, and fled the shooting together. After finding safety, Dewar realized he wasn’t planning to stay.

“He said, ‘You’re safe now. You stay,’ and then went to get others,” Stockton said.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘He Saved My Sister,’ Said Norfolk Woman

Stockton heard on the news that an active shooter was at her sister’s office. Reality set in when she saw her sister’s car on the news surrounded by police with weapons drawn.

It was several hours before Stockton was able to hear her sister’s voice.

She struggled to verbalize her feelings when she learned her sister would probably have been among the dead if it wasn’t for the heroic actions of one man.

“I’m just very thankful that my sister is alive, and there’s no way and no how I can thank this gentleman,” she said. “I’d do anything for his parents. I’m indebted to his family. Their son saved my sister’s life.”

Cox Left Safety To Save Others

Ryan Keith Cox died in the Virginia Beach shooting Friday. "I called him my big teddy bear," co-worker Christi Dewar said. "Every time I was upset, he would give me a hug. When I was upset about something, he knew exactly what to say to make you smile." https://t.co/3tzW1ncti9 — NPR (@NPR) June 2, 2019

As Stockton awaited news about her sister, Cox was leading her and six others to safety.

The first thing Dewar remembered hearing was a woman scream, “active shooter!” It must be a drill, she thought, and noise from the building’s renovation project.

“When we heard the first shots, it sounded like a nail gun going off,” Dewar told NPR.

She and Cox, her longtime friend, began to realize what was happening. They moved away from the sound of gunshots until a coworker ran by, urging them to go the other way.

She spotted the break room and said they and the others could hide inside.

“He said, ‘No, stay here, stay quiet,’” Dewar recalled. “I said, ‘Come on,’ and he said, ‘I have to go check on the other ones.’”

They pushed a heavy cabinet in front of the door. Everything went quiet. Cox still hadn’t returned.

“Two bullets almost came through the back of the cabinet,” Dewar said. “We fell to the ground; then we heard other shots close to us,” she said, choking up. “That’s when he got Keith.”

Stockton has reached out to Cox’s family, saying she wants to do something to help.

At the very least, she wants to tell his story so people know about the selfless act that occurred amidst senseless, brutal violence.

“I know there are more heroes to this story, but the ones that don’t get acknowledged are the quiet ones. I just want to make sure this man gets the acknowledgement he deserves,” she said.