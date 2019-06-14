Shauna Bishop, Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Sex With Minor

Shauna Bishop, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, is scheduled to appear in court next week, facing five felony counts, for the allegedly having sex with a minor.

“Detectives from the Folsom Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Thursday, June 13th, 2019 for Shauna Bishop, 44, of Citrus Heights,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Bishop was accused in early May of having had sexual contact with a minor she knew. After a thorough investigation, detectives found evidence that Bishop had intercourse with a 16-year-old victim. Although Bishop is a deputy sheriff, she did not meet the victim through her job nor did the alleged acts occur while on duty. Detectives do not believe there are additional victims.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bishop is Facing Five Felony Counts & is Scheduled for Arraignment Next Thursday

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Shauna Bishop, 44, arrested for allegedly sexual relationship with a 16-year-old. She was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor & molesting a child. Cops say Bishop didn't meet the teen while on duty pic.twitter.com/6nvfAHXXF4 — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) June 14, 2019

According to the Folsom Police Department’s post, Bishop surrendered to the Sacramento County Jail. Bishop was subsequently charged with five counts: one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one count of child molestation and three counts of oral copulation with a minor, according to court records available online.

At this point, information regarding the case is limited because a minor is involved.

Bishop had been with the sheriff’s office for five years and was put on administrative leave during the investigation, KTLA reports.

Bishop is scheduled for arraignment in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

This post will be updated as the story develops.