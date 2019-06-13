Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In an emotional press conference, Saint Paul Minnesota Police Chief Todd Axtell told reporters that he fired five police officers Thursday morning for betraying their oath and the community’s trust. He did not name the officers or the specific incident save to say five of his officers stood by as an assault was occurring and did nothing.

Saying he was delivering “unfortunate news about our department,” Axtell said he was “sorry” to the community.

What the incident was he did not say. Who the officers are he did not say. Axtell said state law precludes him from “sharing” that information. He said the investigation remains “active” and predicted that “it will all come out.”

Shortly after that press conference, citing sources, KTSP reported the “officers terminated Wednesday have been identified as Nicholas Grandei, Robert Luna, Christopher Rhoades, Nathan Smith and Jordan Wild.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Axtell Said the Fired Cops Were Deceitful & Violated Department Policy & the Public Trust

Axtell said that due to the investigation being an “active” internal one, state law prevented him from naming the police officers he fired.

“When I became chief, I promised to be transparent and accountable. It’s my nature to be transparent,” he said.

Saying he wanted to share more but could not per state law, he offered what he could, he said. Axtell said early Thursday, after a “thorough investigation” by the department’s internal affairs unit as well as a review by the police civilian internal affairs division, and after meeting with the five officers, he fired them.

“I have learned of a violation of trust, deceit and significant policy violations,” he said. Axtell said that the officers responded to a summer of 2018 incident and while at the scene, “an individual assaulted others and officers did not intervene. Our officers have the duty and obligation at the very least to adhere to our professional standards.”

“Officers are expected to intervene when criminal acts occur in their presence. Officers are expected to protect the vulnerable and, …I demand, that officers tell the truth…”

2. ‘This is a Disappointing Day For Our Department & a Sad Day For Me Personally & Professionally,’ Axtell Said While Stressing the Community Must Have Confidence & Trust in the Police

“…I care so much about this great city,” Axtell said in an emotional statement flanked by fellow police officers.

“Our job now as a police department, and my ongoing pledge to you, our community, is to move forward from this ugly day in our department’s history.”

And then Axtell spoke directly to the hundreds of “men and women of this department who conduct themselves with dignity, passion, respect, honesty, all the things that make a good police officer,” saying that he would not let the actions of a few “tarnish and stain the uniform that you’ve earned to wear.”

Axtell said that he’d stand by his officers when their actions are “reasonable, necessary and done with respect.”

Axtell addressed an officer-involved shooting in 2018 saying “An officer-involved shooting leaves an indelible bruise on our collective soul, for which truth is the only relief.”

3. Axtell Said There is Video of the Incident, Adding ‘At Some Point in the Future …It Will Come Out’

When asked by a reporter of there is video of the incident Axtell said there was. That video is presumably officer body worn camera video, although he did not specify.

He did not provide a date but said the incident occurred in the summer of 2018. He said a review of the incident was completed last week. When asked if his officers lied, Axtell said, “I’ll say that this case involved deceit and it violated out oath and everything that I stand for, that we stand for in this department.”

But citing sources, KTSP reported the incident stemmed from “an assault that occurred on June 17 of last year at Eastside Checkerboard Pizza (listed in a criminal complaint as Checker’s Pizza) on the 900 block of Arcade Street in St. Paul.”

4. Axtell Has Been a Saint Paul Police Officer For 30 Years. Many Applauded the Chief For His Transparency: ‘Thanks For Not Allowing a Cover Up!’

Axtell has been a St Paul police officer since 1989. According to his bio, he’s “risen through the ranks” serving in patrol, investigative and administrative assignments.

In June of 2016, he was appointed as Saint Paul’s 41st Chief of Police.

He said at the time that as “the department’s leader,” his main priorities are addressing gun violence, diversifying the police department at all ranks, and reaching historic levels of community engagement by implementation of a new Community Engagement Unit.

Facebook comments on the press conference were largely supportive and many included praise of Axtell.

“Thank you for standing tall in uniform. We will move ahead to a better department,” wrote Renae Vinton.

“This took guts !!! Wow !!! Impressive,” wrote Rhonda Dulworth.

5. Axtell Has a Master’s Degree in Police Administration & Graduated From the FBI Academy

Axtell has a B.A. in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University. He holds a Master’s Degree in police leadership, administration and education from the University of Saint Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Axtell is a graduate of the 207th session of the FBI National Academy and the 47th session of the DEA’s Drug Unit Commanders’ Academy.