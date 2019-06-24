Steven Fregeolle: Brandi Berg Murder Suspect Found Dead

Steven Fregeolle was found dead at the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve in Charlestown, Rhode Island, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The 32-year-old suspect was discovered 45 miles from the Fashion Crossing shopping plaza where he allegedly killed Brandi Berg on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Berg Was Shot Three Times in the Parking Lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

Brandi Berg, a 37-year-old Rhode Island woman was shot and killed inside her car in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts at approximately 6 p.m. on June 22, 2019.

According to Attleboro Scanner Transmission, Berg was shot 3 times and went into cardiac arrest. Berg was rushed to a Providence hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Attleboro Scanner Transmission says the suspect fled in a blue Subaru with Rhode Island registration.

Fregeolle Was Found Dead of an Apparent Suicide in a Nature Preserve

The suspect in last night’s homicide in North Attleboro has been found deceased—the victim of an apparent suicide—in a nature preserve in Charlestown, RI. We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Rhode Island for their assistance in this tragic case. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) June 23, 2019

“The suspect in last night’s homicide in North Attleboro has been found deceased—the victim of an apparent suicide—in a nature preserve in Charlestown, RI,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced on Twitter on Sunday. “We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Rhode Island for their assistance in this tragic case.”

We are actively searching for Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston, RI for the homicide if Brandi Berg in North Attleboro last night. If you have any info, contact North Attleboro Police Sergeant Richard McQuade at 508-695-1212. pic.twitter.com/s5CXbgjsgh — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) June 23, 2019

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Fregeolle, a 32-year-old man from Johnston, Rhode Island, was the suspect in Berg’s murder around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, they asked for the public’s help in locating Fregeolle. Less than three hours later, in another tweet, they announced Fregeolle had been found dead.