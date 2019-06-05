Tristan Arfi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tristan Arfi was arrested on an allegation of sexual assault of a 15-year-old client on June 4, 2019, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

The 37-year-old personal trainer owns a gym called Boxing Theory on 161 Constitution Drive in Menlo Park, California, where the alleged assault took place on June 1, 2019. The outlet reports that Arfi was arrested on the charges of oral copulation of a minor, lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration.

1. Detectives are Pursuing an Investigation

According to the Mercury News, Arfi was booked on felony charges of oral copulation, having sex with a girl under the age of 16, and lewd acts with a child. Menlo Park Police Department is still investigating the allegation.

Police told the San Fransisco Chronicle they believe there may be more unidentified victims. Arfi is being held on $75,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2019.

Police ask if anyone else has had similar contacts with Arfi or has more information about this case to contact Sgt. Ed Soares at (650) 330-6360, Detective Joshua Russell at (650) 330-6819 or the anonymous tip line at (360) 330-6395.

2. Arfi Has Been a Personal Trainer for 17 Years

According to his website, Arfi is a former athlete, having competed for the French National Rowing Team for several years.

Arfi went to college in France for a Bachelors Degree in Sports and Sciences, where he swam for the university swimming team. He specialized in physical training and became one of the first personal trainers in Nice, France. He later moved to Paris, where he earned a Masters Degree in Strength & Conditioning.

While in Paris, Arfi participated in different TV shows and wrote articles for newspapers, magazines, and websites that specialized in Health and Fitness. He also had a daily TV Show during that time, according to VoyageMIA.

After Paris, Arfi moved to Miami, where he worked as a private trainer for seven years. Finally, after Miami, he moved to the Bay Area. Arfi started by working as a trainer at Equinox Palo Alto, but eventually quit to open Boxing Theory and Bayfront iron Gym. In total, he has been a trainer for 17 years.

3. Arfi’s Clients Have Given Him Stellar Reviews

Arfi is a five-star trainer, as a result of some very nice client reviews online from the past four years.

“I’ve been doing one-on-one personal training for the past 8 years, and I’ve gone through countless trainers, most of them terrible,” Amy from San Fransisco wrote on Yelp. “So naturally, I had my reservations when my friend introduced me to Tristan. My how quickly those negative thoughts vanished, and I’m NOT an easy person to impress.”

“Ladies, don’t worry about becoming bulky with weights,” Jennifer from Irvine wrote. “He will help you create a sculpted lean body. He understands that fine balance of feminine and strength. I have seen the positive changes on my own body and I love it.”

“Best trainer I’ve ever had,” Megan from Miami Beach said. “Most trainers just have a certification but Tristan has a Masters and his knowledge of strength training and how it applies to developing an amazing body is impeccable. My body has never looked so insanely hot.”

“Tristan is my boxing trainer, and I’ve never had so much fun at the gym!” Jeremy from San Fransisco said. “I usually dread my workouts, but with Tristan I now look forward to them. He pushes me, yet he’s sensitive to my limits. He’s helped me achieve things I didn’t know I could do.”

4. Arfi is a Personal Trainer and a Photographer

Arfi has two Instagram accounts, one for fitness and one for photography. He has over 7,000 followers on his fitness account and over 1,000 followers on his photography account.

His photography page features boudoir, sports, portrait, and landscape shots, among other things. On the other hand, his fitness page features pictures from Boxing Theory and Bay Front Iron Gym, where he is the co-owner and general manager.

“Keeping consistency is key right?” He asks underneath a post. “But life can be tricky so just give 150% on every workout you put in!”

5. A Membership to Boxing Theory Costs at Least $100

According to the Boxing Theory website, membership plans range from $99 for one class per week to $250 for a 10 class pack. The gym offers a variety of classes including “bootycamp,” “boxing anatomy,” and “pure theory,” among others.

Arfi is one of five personal training instructors at Boxing Theory. Arfi wants clients, but he is also looking for investors.

“Now with Boxing Theory, he has a project that will change the face of the fitness industry in the Bay Area,” the website advertises. “Not just by the concept itself but by the way, we will build our Brand focusing on our Members experienced and how we will build our team. Be a Part of an exciting Venture that will redefine the future of the Fitness Industry, Be a part of Boxing Theory!”