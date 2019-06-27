Tulsi Gabbard’s Silver Streak of Hair: Is It Natural or Dyed?

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was one of ten candidates competing for attention on the debate stage in Miami on June 26, as they discussed ideas on health care, immigration, foreign policy, and gun violence.
The debate moderators were strict in making sure the candidates stuck to the time limits, which made it a bit difficult for them to get into a lot of policy specifics.
But there was one thing sticking out prominently on the stage, that was not encumbered by time limits or debate opponents, that had social media buzzing: the silver streak in Rep. Gabbard’s hair!
Reactions have been mixed, with some commenters comparing her look to that of a superhero, while others made references to a Disney villain. What do you think? There is a poll at the end of this post.
The Silver Streak is Natural & Rep. Gabbard Keeps It As a Reminder of Her Military Experience
The silver streak is indeed natural, not dyed. Her sister explained on social media back in March that Rep. Gabbard began to see gray hairs after she served overseas in the armed forces. Her sister was running Rep. Gabbard’s twitter account during an event and responded to a question about the silver streak.
She wrote, “Natural. It happened after her deployment to Iraq. She keeps it as a daily reminder of her experience and her purpose. -V. (Tulsi’s sister)”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a lot of attention for, at age 37, being the youngest candidate in the primary field. But Rep. Gabbard is only a few months older than the South Bend mayor. Her birthday is on April 12, 1981. Buttigieg’s birthday is January 19, 1982.
Social Media Reactions to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Silver Streak
Many social media commenters thought that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s silver streak of hair made them think of the X-Men character “Rogue.” Commenter Dan Haught said he thought she looked like a superhero.
The silver streak did not go over well with everyone who saw it. Some thought it made her look similar to the “101 Dalmations” character Cruella de Vil, while others saw it as a styling “fail.” A few compared her look to the “Bride of Frankenstein,” while some speculated that she was attempting to look older.
Other simply loved her hairdo and praised her for it! Here is a roundup of some of those reactions.