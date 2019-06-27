How to Watch the Democratic Debate on Mobile Apps, Facebook & Twitter

The first Democratic debate is tonight, June 26, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with a second debate following tomorrow night on June 27. If you want to watch the debates but can’t get to a TV or a live stream, you can still watch them on mobile apps, Facebook, or Twitter. Here’s how.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The debate will last until 11 p.m. Eastern, so it will be two hours long.

If you prefer watching through mobile apps without using a browser, you can watch the debate on the OTT app and the NBC News Mobile app. By going to this link, you can download the NBC News Mobile app for iOS or Google Play. Or you can text NBCNEWS to 66866 to download the NBC News app.

You can watch tonight's #DemDebate on your phone or mobile device by downloading the @NBCNews app –> https://t.co/mH6NCGhhtn pic.twitter.com/rMooBj17hs — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 26, 2019

NBC News will also be showing the debate live on their Facebook page here. You can get a reminder for when the debate starts on Facebook here. NBC News will go live on Facebook starting one hour before the debate begins. The Facebook video is below, but you’ll have a better experience and get to see the comments too if you go to this link.

NBC News has said they will be showing the debate on their Twitter account here too.

Debates have come a long way in recent years, with so many new ways to watch them. You no longer have to just rely on TV or streams. Mobile apps and social media provide new means to watch the debates, helping the events reach more people than ever before.

The lineup for the first debate will include Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, and Elizabeth Warren.

The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and Jose Diaz-Balart.