WATCH: Tragic East Hartford Accident Leaves Two Dead

A massive and fiery crash in East Hartford, Connecticut involving three tractor-trailers and a school bus has left two people dead.

The crash took place early Monday morning on June 3rd.

The crash sparked a massive fire on Interstate 84 in East Hartford, as state officials say they expect delays in the area. State police expect the road to be shut down for a large portion of the morning, per Fox 61.

No Children Harmed

Although there was a school bus involved in the fiery crash, officials say no children were aboard the vehicle. According to authorities, the bus was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

The two people have been confirmed dead have not had their identities released by state police.

According to WFSB, traffic from east of the Connecticut River taking I-84 west or Route 2 was backed up for miles.

WFSB also reports that state police expect to be on the scene until Monday early afternoon.

Marissa Nowell sent this video to Fox 61, just moments after the crash happened. Nowell captured the fire which broke out shortly after the accident happened. Massive pillars of black smoke can be seen billowing up from the vehicles involved.

Authorities are still determining the cause of the crash.