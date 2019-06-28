Who’s Younger in the Democratic Debates: Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, or Kamala Harris?

As you’re watching the debates tonight, you’ll no doubt be wondering about the candidates’ ages. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are practically the same age, with Sanders being only one year older than Biden. But who’s the youngest on the stage? Is Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, or Kamala Harris younger?

Andrew Yang was born on January 13, 1975, making him only 44 years old.

Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg is even younger. He was born on January 19, 1982, making him just 37 years old.

Kamala Harris looks very young for her age. She was born on October 20, 1964 and is 54 years old.

Marianne Williamson, meanwhile, was born on July 8, 1952 and is 66 years old.

Kirsten Gillibrand makes it a point to stay in shape, and many of her Facebook ads show her working out. She was born on December 9, 1966 and is 52 years old. So she’s just two years younger than Harris.

Eric Swalwell was born on November 16, 1980 and is 38 years old. So that makes Buttigieg younger than Swalwell and the youngest candidate on stage tonight.

But what about comparing them to the candidates from the debates last night? Tulsi Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 and is 38 years old. She’s accomplished a lot for a young age, having already served in the military and in politics. She’s older than Buttigieg but younger than Yang and Swalwell.

Beto O’Rourke, meanwhile, is actually a bit older than he looks. He was born on September 26, 1972, making him 46 years old. That means he’s older than Yang, Swalwell, Gabbard, and Buttigieg. In fact, Ted Cruz is just 48 years old, only two years older than O’Rourke. But O’Rourke tends to look a lot younger than his age.

So in conclusion, the youngest candidate on the stage tonight is Buttigieg. For the younger candidates, if they can’t get the nomination with the huge field of competition, they still have a lot of time to try again if they want. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of these candidates running for President again in an election or two from now.