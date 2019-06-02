Why Are the Flags at Half-Staff Today? They Will Be Half-Mast Through June 4

Why are United States flags flying at half-mast today? You’ll be seeing U.S. flags at government buildings across the country flying at half-staff today through June 4, 2019 because of the shooting in Virginia. They started flying at half-mast on June 1.

A June 1, 2019 statement released by President Donald Trump explains that the flags are flying at half-staff to honor the victims of the tragedy in the Virginia Beach shooting that happened on May 31. The order extends to all flags on public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations, and vessels. This also includes embassies and the like.

Here’s the full statement:

“Our Nation grieves with those affected by the tragic shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Americans unite in praying for God to comfort the injured and heal the wounded. May God be with the victims and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on May 31, 2019, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, June 4, 2019. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this first day of June, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred forty-third. Donald J. Trump.”

Twelve people died in the horrific shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building on May 31 and four other people were hurt.

Some states are also flying their flags at half-staff at state buildings too.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also issued a statement on June 1 that all flags at Minnesota state buildings will fly half-staff through Tuesday, MPR News shared.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the same on Saturday. They’ll be flying half-staff through sunset on June 8.